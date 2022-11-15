The Student Senate meeting began at 6:04 p.m. on Monday.

James Dunning from the Eau Claire County Board gave a presentation about county program updates. Dunning, who has served as the representative for District 18 — which includes the upper campus of UW-Eau Claire — for the last 16 years, gave an overview of programs, commissions and departments within the county and how students can get involved.

Jason Anderson, executive director of Pablo Center at the Confluence, gave a presentation about the Pablo Center going into its fifth season. UW-Eau Claire is a founding partner for the Pablo Center.

Academic Affairs Commission Director Sahana Suresh said the commission is working on creating an Academic Affairs pamphlet and planning an open forum for students to voice concerns.

University Activities Commission Director Brett Farmer said “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be presented as part of the campus film series at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Woodland Theater.

Farmer said The Cabin will be hosting Sweater People from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and there will be a trivia night from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 in McPhee 108.

President Rossellin Gaitan and Personnel Director Anakah Denison nominated Farmer for vice president after Nick Johnson resigned at the last meeting.

Farmer, a third-year integrated strategic communications-public relations emphasis student, has been involved in senate since spring 2021. He has experience as a senator and director within the senate.

The senate went into a closed session to deliberate and then Farmer resigned as University Activities Commission director and was appointed vice president.

Farmer said he is thrilled to be vice president and looks forward to working with senators in his new position.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in this organization and I have hoped that I would move up in some way,” Farmer said. “Especially with this session being such a fresh group of students, I just felt like I had more of a duty to do in terms of engaging with senators and letting them know what their job is.”

Farmer said his time as the director of the University Activities Commission has prepared him to be vice president.

He said he wants to give students the resources they need to grow and recover after the reorganization of the EDISA department, ensure new buildings being built on campus are designed to be inclusive of students with disabilities and prioritize students in his role.

Suresh said the Business Association of Multicultural Students (BAMS) would not have been able to go on their excursion in Minnesota last weekend without sponsorship from the Student Organizations Commission and thanked Director Bradford Heap.

Senator Vivian Ong said the International Students Association will be hosting a Cultural Potluck Event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 in Centennial 1614.

Senator Patrick Hill said the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality department will be hosting an event on Wednesday, Nov. 17 discussing the implications of overturning Roe v. Wade and how to move forward.

The senate adjourned at 8 p.m. and will reconvene at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 in the Dakota Ballroom.

