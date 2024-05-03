‘We continue to focus on encouraging civil dialogue’; UWEC Chancellor responds to student protest

After a group of students held a protest Friday in support of Palestine and calling for UW-Eau Claire to divest from companies they called “complicit” in violence against Palestinian people, the Chancellor’s office released this statement.

“UW-Eau Claire has always embraced the First Amendment rights of students, faculty, staff and the public to gather peacefully and protest on our campus. We continue to focus on encouraging civil dialogue, and the group of students and supporters who gathered on campus today demonstrated they understand their rights and responsibilities and what it takes to engage in the peaceful exchange of ideas.” – Chancellor James Schmidt.

This is a developing story, stay with The Spectator for updates.