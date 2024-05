A group of UW-Eau Claire students protested on campus Friday to show their support for Palestine and demand the university to divest from companies “complicit in war crimes and human rights violations in Palestine.”

See photos from the scene of the protest and the group’s march around the campus mall.

This is a developing story, check back with The Spectator for updates.

Gallery • 10 Photos Photo by Toby Mohr Students protested in support of Palestine on the campus mall Friday.