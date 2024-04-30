The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The Spectator
Petting zoo held behind Horan Hall

UAC held a petting zoo to celebrate the end of the semester
Byline photo of Taylor Boggess
Story by Taylor Boggess, Copy EditorApril 30, 2024
Photo by Taylor Boggess
On the Horan Lawn, the University Activities Commission (UAC) hosted a petting zoo for students to visit with many different farm animals. Some goats, bunnies, alpacas, chicks, a rooster and a pig were there.

Boggess can be reached at [email protected].

