Student Senate withdraws resolution in support of Blugold veterans
November 22, 2017
Senate will wait until more conversation with veterans before bringing the resolution back to be voted on
Student Senate withdrew a previously tabled resolution to support campus veterans at Monday night’s meeting.
Justin Vue, the senate equity director for the Equity in Student Matters Commission, withdrew the resolution because he had not yet received a response to a request for setting up a meeting time to discuss it.
“With that being said, myself and other authors of this resolution want to make sure that all information does accurately represent, and that individuals being represented by the resolution are in full agreement of it,” Vue said, “so with that being said, once we go into speakers’ list I will be withdrawing this resolution.”
Once they have more conversation with veterans, Vue said, the authors will bring it back to the body to be voted on.
Other news
Senate approved four new campus organizations, which were introduced last week:
– UWEC Blugold Mile
– Music and Memory
– Organization for Meditation (OM)
– Changing Health, Attitudes, + Actions to Recreate Girls (CHAARG)
Senator Skyler Hanson resigned from Senate.
