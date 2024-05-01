Sam Consiglio and Zach Jacobson sworn into office

The first meeting of the 68th session began on Monday. New senators sworn in the last meeting were sitting at the table for the first time, with new voices heard this week.

The night began with reports from each of the resigning directors.

Former President Brett Farmer brought the body to tears in his farewell address, specifically discussing how important this body has been to him over the past four years. He called out each member of the executive board, after spending an incredibly successful year with them.

Each of the resigning executive board members had the opportunity to give thanks to the body. Academic Affairs Director Colin Rafter, Communications Director Ivan San, Intergovernmental Affairs Director Mei Bean, Student Office of Sustainability Senate Director Sydney McGuine and Information Technology Commission Director Drew Morehouse all gave final remarks.

“The fact that we were able to accomplish so much in the body this year. I think hearing all of the reports tonight really brought that out of everyone, which was really sweet to hear,” Farmer said.

Emotions were high as some of the directors and senators had been in the senate for multiple years.

The senate then moved to old business with three existing bills, all from the Student Office of Sustainability. 67-B-13, “Adoption of Updated SOS Bylaws,” was reintroduced by Mcguine and would simplify the commissions bylaws and would make a few major changes.

The bill would lower the number of sustainability coordinators from five to four and would change the timing in which the student director is hired, making their term from January to December.

Senator Maddie Shafman introduced 67-B-14, “Low Speed EV Vehicle for Campus Composting,” which would support the bill passed several weeks ago, expanding the composting initiative on Upper Campus.

The vehicle would be electric, and could be plugged into a regular wall outlet. It takes roughly a year for these vehicles to arrive, hence the bill being voted on in the last meeting of the year.

Senator Ethan Brunke, Shafman and McGuine spoke in support of the bill prior to its passing, which passed with a vote of 27-0-2.

Shafman then reintroduced 67-B-15, “Funding for the 2024 UMACS Conference for SOS Exec.” UMACS is a large sustainability expo that takes place in the fall of this year in Minneapolis. The bill passed with a vote of 28-0-2.

The senate then moved to personnel, which began with Brett Farmer resigning as president.

“I feel in disbelief. It’s just so many emotions. Like, I feel like I cried for so many different reasons tonight. But yeah, it’s like hitting me,” Farmer said.

When asked about what he was most proud of from this year, Farmer said working with the people within the body.

“I feel like everybody just has endless hope and goals and optimism for what senate can accomplish,” Farmer said. “I feel there’s nothing that feels untouchable here, and I hope that I can take that into whatever type of advocacy and work I do with the rest of my life.”

Sam Consiglio was sworn in as president and Zach Jacobson was sworn in as vice president.

“I’m most looking forward to a lot of the initiatives that people put into place this year and just seeing them through next,” Jacobson said. “We’ve had a lot of cool things that we started like the Health and Wellness Commission, and I’m just excited to see those through.”

Sara Multhauf, Ben Johnson, Emma Velazquez and Logan Ackerman were sworn in as senators for the 68th session.

Commission directors will be appointed at the final senate meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 6 in the Dakota Ballroom of Davies Student Center.

Next week all commission directors will be appointed at the final meeting of the year at 6 p.m.

Leick can be reached at [email protected].