Senate+swears+in+new+senators+for+68th+Session

The Student Senate met for the final meeting of the 67th session on Monday evening. Billy Felz and Nicole Andrews from enrollment management began the night with a presentation on parking for the new Science and Health Sciences Building. Construction is expected to begin this summer and 50 parking spots in the nursing parking lot will be displaced.

“UWEC doesn’t have a parking problem, UWEC has a parking convenience problem,” Felz said.

The changes will begin in June when they will be changing the makeup of the other lots on Lower Campus. This will impact F permits, with 25 fewer spots available next year. Students and faculty will learn more information in an email sent this summer from administration.

President Brett Farmer introduced 67-R-20, “In recognition of Dr. Pat Kleine’s distinguished service to Academic Affairs and the UW-Eau Claire’s Student Body.” She will be retiring at the end of the academic year after 14 years of service.

Kleine has worked closely with the senate during her time, and both Farmer and Vice President Sam Consiglio wrote this to thank her for her support.

“All of her work has been so personal to students, I feel like there are so many times that the problem will come up on her. She’s proactive and understands students,” Consiglio said.

Kleine had the opportunity to speak to the senate and told a story of when she was first hired and how she was impacted by the student body president at the time, involving a long trip to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in a blizzard.

The vote passed unanimously with a vote of 37-0-0. Kleine received a framed copy of the bill and flowers from Farmer following its passage.

Student Office of Sustainability Senate Director Sydney Mcguine reintroduced 67-B-10, “Funding the Annual Pack it Up Pass it On Event.”

This event occurs during move-out week and aims to prevent waste from students leaving behind large, unwanted objects that can’t be thrown into a normal garbage disposal. It has occurred for 20 years, but this is the second year that it has to go to senate, as the cost has increased with increased demand.

This bill would allocate $10,000 for the event and will be used to pay for the disposal of heavy metals and large items like mattresses. The bill passed with a vote of 34-0-2.

Personnel Director Lily Eisele reintroduced 67-B-11, “Amending the Bylaws to Comply with Digital Accessibility Regulations in Public Institutions.” This bill would change the font used for publicized materials from senate to assist those with dyslexia.

This caused debate with at least 15 senators speaking on the bill. Debate like this has become more common in the senate, but maintained a healthy environment, Eisele said.

The bill passed with a vote of 24-7-2, with Communications Commission Director Ivan San and Information Technology Commission Director Drew Morehouse voting against the resolution alongside senators Isabelle Shepard, Reagan Jimenez, Kyler Simonet, Jonathan Hull and Siena Emerson.

Morehouse introduced 67-B-12, “Approval of the 2025 Student Technology Fee Allocation.” This approves the entire budget for ITC, and was already approved by the commission on April 12. This is a standard financial plan that has to be approved every year. There were no questions or comments on the bill and it passed with a vote of 32-0-2.

RJ Murray introduced 67-R-19, “In support of building the EDI Student Leadership Certificate into the Education Curriculum for Preservice Educators.”

Murray wrote this resolution as a graduating education student who hopes this issue gets more support in the future. Senators involved in the College of Education and Human Sciences spoke in support of the piece.

“Students are bringing their academic identity onto the floor because I don’t know that always happens, I think people think it’s selfish almost to something for your program or your academic,” Farmer said.

The bill passed with a vote of 32-0-2.

Mcguine introduced 67-B-13, “Adoption of Updated SOS Bylaws.” This bill would change the way that SOS appoints directors and will be voted on next week.

Senator Madi Shafman introduced 67-B-14 “Low-Speed EV Vehicle for Campus Composting.” This bill would fund a new vehicle to help with the new composting initiative put into place following the bill passed last week. Sustainability Coordinator Lily Strehlow spoke in support of the piece, which will also be voted on next week.

Shafman also introduced 67-B-15, “Funding for the 2024 UMACS Conference for SOS Exec.”

This bill would allow 10 members of SOS to attend a sustainability conference in Minneapolis next academic year. The bill will be reintroduced next week.

The senate then moved to personnel when all senators resigned, alongside all committee and commission members. Parliamentarian Luke Mandli introduced the election results, which were confirmed by the election committee.



The results passed 8-0-2 and the new group of senators was appointed and gave the oath of office.

Logan Ackerman, Dylan Baker, Ally Etzler, Brenna Strojinc, Rosana Fernandez Villa, Ethan Brunke, Madeline Podolinksy, Tia Beirne, Mina Pillsbury, Avery De Ruyter, Shepard, Nelly Christelle were elected as on-campus senators.

Ben Johnson, Emma Velazquez, Sara Multhauf, Emerson, Shafman, Sarah Schrauth, Victoria Czap, Jimenez, Cole Morehouse, Zachary Cardille, Hull, Adam Freitag, Kaitlyn Hevrin, Simonet were elected as off-campus senators

“I’m really excited for this new session and this incoming cohort of senators. I think all give very different perspectives across campus. I think it will be really awesome to see them all shine in the 68th and see what they do in the different projects that they bring up,” Consiglio said.

The first meeting of the 68th session will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 29 in the Dakota Ballroom of Davies.

