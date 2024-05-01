The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

UWEC is looking for new education and human sciences associate dean

Students meet associate dean candidates at open forum
Byline photo of Taylor Boggess
Story by Taylor Boggess, Copy EditorMay 1, 2024
Student+input+is+open+through+a+google+form+until+the+end+of+the+day+on+May+1.
Photo by Cade Fisher
Student input is open through a google form until the end of the day on May 1.

While in the search for a new associate dean for the College of Education and Human Sciences, UW-Eau Claire held an open forum where three contenders presented why they thought they would be the best for the job.

Leah Olson-McBride

The first presenter was Leah Olson-McBride on April 23. Olson-McBride has a PhD in social work with a minor in education research methodology. She also has been teaching in the department of social work since 2009.

Olson-McBride has been working in the administrative setting since 2015 with her position as a part-time MSW program site director before eventually moving up to retention and engagement coordinator in 2022.

“With this role, I was one of those kids when I was seventeen, I knew I wanted to be a social worker,” Olson-McBride said. “Because I like talking to people.”

Leah Olson-McBride talking about the associate dean position. (Photo from forum recording)

Laura Dunbar

The second presenter was Laura Dunbar on April 25. Dunbar has a Ph.D. from the University of Arizona in music education. Dunbar has been working with UW-Eau Claire since 2014 as an assistant professor of music education. 

Dunbar has experience outside of universities, teaching K-12 in three different cities and experience in studio and church settings. 

“I think it’s working for flexibility while also realizing outcomes matter and where those lines are,” Dunbar said. 

Laura Dunbar talking about the associate dean position. (Photo from forum recording)

Heather Ann Moody

The final candidate is Heather Ann Moody who presented on April 26. Moody has a PhD in education from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Moody has administrative experience dating back to 2021 as an acting director.

Moody has won faculty excellence awards in 2021 and 2022. 

“But I am a parent of a queer student of color with disability accommodations,” Moody said. “I’ve been here for 16 years. And I saw different perspectives as to the barrier she was facing as a first-year student. I thought about the students who didn’t have an advocate.”

Heather Ann Moody talking about the associate dean position. (Photo from forum recording)

Overall, all three candidates are well qualified for the position of associate dean and bring different perspectives to the role that could benefit many students. 

The position will start on July 1, 2024. The candidate will report to the Dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences.

Boggess can be reached at [email protected]

