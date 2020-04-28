UWEC Classrooms during COVID-19

Story by Taylor Wilkinson, Multimedia Editor
April 28, 2020

Kala Rehberger, a ceramics and psychology student, says “I really am struggling with creativity! With in-person art classes, you have lots of peers to bounce ideas off of. My productivity levels sure have decreased. There are times where the only thing I can rely on to pay bills is selling my work. I used to have two steady jobs that paid well, and now that is gone. It’s been pretty hard adjusting.”