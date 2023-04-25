Police+Blotter

A not-break in by Towers

At approximately 8:54 a.m. on April 21, an officer was dispatched to Towers Circle in regard to a call the Communications Center received from the Towers Hall South director.

In the call, the director reported two individuals possibly breaking into a vehicle.

The Communications Center informed the officer that the vehicle in question was a white sedan, and one of the subjects was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants, while the other was wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the two individuals who verbally identified themselves. The officer identified the vehicle involved as a white sedan.

The first individual stated that she had accidentally locked her keys in the vehicle and was attempting to open the door without contacting a towing company in order to save money.

She said the second individual was her boyfriend, and she had requested his assistance in trying to open the vehicle’s side door.

The officer conducted a records check on the vehicle’s plate to verify ownership, and it returned as being valid with no warrants and currently registered to the first individual.

The Communications Center informed the officer that the first subject was valid to drive with no warrants, and she was not on probation.

The second individual said he did not think he would be able to get into the vehicle and retrieve the keys, and the first individual said she was going to contact a local towing company for assistance.

The officer answered both the individuals’ questions and cleared the scene.

After clearing, the officer contacted the Towers Hall South director by phone to provide them with an update. He answered the director’s questions then ended the phone contact.

Snitch at Governors Hall

At approximately 5 p.m. on April 21, an officer was assigned to a drug incident case. The Communications Center said that at 4:34 p.m. an anonymous caller detected the odor of marijuana near the east side of Governors Hall.

The anonymous caller said they had observed two female individuals passing a pipe back and forth, one saying, “Oh s—, is that a cop?”

The officer advised that he would check the area.

Upon arrival to Governors Hall, the officer walked to the east side of the building where the caller initially detected the odor. He did not detect any odor of marijuana in the area or observe people passing a pipe to each other.

He observed several students walking near the stairs on the east side of Governors Hall, but did not see any suspicious activity.

The officer checked the picnic table on the east side of the building and did not find any drugs or drug paraphernalia near the table or trash cans.

He checked around the rest of the exterior of the building, but was unable to locate any odor of marijuana in the surrounding area.

The officer cleared the scene.

Stuck on State Street

At approximately 6:09 a.m. on April 22, an officer was performing patrol in her squad car driving south on State Street.

As she approached the State Street hill, she saw a black SUV parked on the side of the road. The vehicle was in the bicycle lane and partly in the lane of traffic.

The officer activated her emergency lights and parked behind it. She conducted a records check on the vehicle, and the record returned valid with no warrants.

She exited her car and approached the vehicle, but did not see anyone inside. Shortly after, she saw a man walking toward her on the sidewalk. The officer asked him if the vehicle was his and he said it was.

The man said the vehicle was broken down, and his spouse was on her way with gasoline to fix the problem. If that did not work, he said he would have the car towed with his roadside assistance.

The officer requested his driver license and the man provided it. The Communications Center conducted a records check and his record returned as valid to drive with no warrants and not on probation.

The officer asked if she could be of assistance in requesting a tow truck or with anything else, and the man declined.

The officer cleared the scene shortly after.

