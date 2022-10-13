Career fair comes to UW-Eau Claire

The All Majors Career Fair took place on Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was held on the third floor of Davies Student Center. It is a large event with representatives from several companies in attendance.

Melody Manteufel, the Outreach Counselor at UW-Eau Claire, was in charge of this event and talked about what it took to get the venue prepared for the career fair. “I was here early. I was here at 5:40 a.m. and getting everything ready,” elaborated Manteufel.

The event itself didn’t start until several hours later at 10 a.m. Before entering the event, student were encouraged to check in and can get a name tag sticker to write their name and major on. There were jobs offered there for students of any major.

There were several booths there with companies looking for new employees. Some of these companies are Aflac, Auto-Owners Insurance Company, Caravel Autism Health, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Jack Link’s Protein Snacks, Kwik Trip, Inc. and Fastenal Company.

The Fastenal Company has a branch in Eau Claire and also has branches in 25 countries, according to one of the representatives from Fastenal Company, Juan Ramirez. Ramirez was an alumn to UW Eau-Claire.

He was an education student, graduating in 2002 and worked in education for seventeen years. He eventually made the switch to working for Fastenal Company and has been working with them for the past year and a half.

“I’ve made the change now that I’m currently with Fastenal and recruiting, trying to find some talented Blugolds,” Ramirez said. He also explained what they look for when trying to find new employees at the All Majors Career Fair.

“Honestly we look for good people that have some excitement to work as a team with some customer service experience and, well, wanting to grow that experience,” said Ramirez.

He mentioned that the Fastenal Company is looking for employees for many different positions in their company. They are also open to hiring people of any major as long as they are willing to learn, and that the Fastenal Company can assist them in doing so.

“We train our new employees through our Fastenal School of Business so that’s what lends us to being able to really find good people that have some experience [and] that want to grow that experience, because we can train them really easily with the tools we have,” Ramirez said.

“So really anybody who wants to be part of a great culture and wants to explore some different opportunities throughout business, we are open to bringing on board and helping them see what possibilities we have,” Ramirez said.

