The Student Senate meeting commenced at 6:04 p.m. on Monday.

Kelly Christianson, lead community impact director at United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, gave a presentation about the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP).

Christianson said she is looking for people under the age of 25, who have experienced homelessness or housing insecurity, to join the YHDP Youth Action Board to give feedback to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The YHDP is focusing on seeing what is happening on campus, gauging interest in the Youth Action Board and making education more accessible for those who have experienced homelessness and housing insecurity, according to Christianson.

Yoshi Gaitain, communications commission director, said the student feedback form is available on the Student Senate website for students to anonymously suggest improvements on campus.

Director Nick Johnson said after receiving the tentative Student Organizations commission allocations for the next year, the Finance commission has finished all of their business for the semester and future meetings for the commission are canceled.

Stuart Scamehorn, information technology commission director, said the commission has approved the student technology fee budget for the next fiscal year.

The student Organizations commission is waiting to hear back from student organizations that appealed their segregated fees allocation amounts, according to Director Brenden Hicks.

Director Brett Farmer said the university activities commission will be cosponsoring “Are you overwhelmed by climate change?” with the Student Office of Sustainability at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the Student Office of Sustainability Resource Center.

Farmer also said that the UA commission is hiring a concerts chair, late night chair and public relations chair, and interested students can apply on Handshake.

Alex Stoll, mascot coordinator, said Blu celebrated April Fool’s day by turning in a fake resignation letter.

Sam Consiglio, housing coordinator, sent out a survey last week to gain feedback about off-campus housing.

Johnson introduced bill 65-B-13 to give the music and theatre arts department a $13,000 special allocation for more loaner instruments. The bill will be voted on at the next meeting.

Senator Zach Weertz resigned and Academic Affairs commission Director Elizabeth TenBarge was appointed to the Compliance, Audit, Risk and Ethics committee.

Intergovernmental Affairs commission director Bailey Carruthers reminded students to vote in the local election on Tuesday.

Senator Anakah Denison is putting together a Blugold Guide to help students navigate college at UW-Eau Claire. Denison presented the guide at commission meetings last week and will continue to do so this week.

Dension said she is looking for student feedback and students interested in providing input can email her at [email protected].

The senate adjourned at 7:09 p.m. and will reconvene at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 11 in the Dakota Ballroom.

Kasper can be reached at [email protected]