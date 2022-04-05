Pop Tart Arson

At approximately 11:01 a.m. on April 2 at Kaarlgard Towers, an officer was dispatched for an activated fire alarm.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the hall director and was informed that the fire alarm panel showed that the source of the alarm came from the common area on the fourth floor of the south tower.

Once the fire department arrived, the officer joined them to locate the source of the tripped alarm.

The officer noticed the smell of burnt food in the common area on the fourth floor and located a burnt Pop-Tart in the trash. The officer then removed the burnt Pop-Tart and notified the fire department and was given permission to reset the alarm system.

The fire department then gave the all clear for residents to enter Kaarlgard Towers. The officer provided an update to the hall director and answered questions before clearing the scene.

Coneheads the Sequel

At approximately 1:03 a.m. on April 3, an officer observed a female outside of the entrance to the Zorn Arena parking lot running around with a cone on her head.

The officer observed three other individuals with the cone wearing individual and proceeded to activate their lights in the patrol vehicle and approach the group.

When the officer made contact, the female returned the cone from where it was taken and the officer smelt intoxicants on her breath throughout the questioning.

The student claimed that she did not have a form of identification on her, but a search through the CampS database showed that the student was under the legal drinking age.

After further questioning, the student admitted to consuming “two drinks.”

The officer proceeded to cite the student for underage drinking and after she answered questions, the officer cleared the scene.

Running Red Lights

At approximately 1:48 p.m. on March 30, an officer was on patrol at the intersection of Farwell Street and Washington Street when they observed a black SUV running a red light.

The officer activated their vehicle’s siren and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.

When the officer made contact with the driver, the driver appeared to be crying and explained that she had forgotten her license at home and was trying to get through the intersection before the light changed, but that when the light turned red, she thought it was too late to brake safely.

The officer then observed the road conditions and decided that while the pavement was slick due to rain, there was no risk that the driver would have lost control of her vehicle. The officer then received the driver’s proof of insurance and went back to their vehicle to prepare a ticket.

The driver was cited for the red light violation and after she answered questions, the officer and driver departed the scene.

