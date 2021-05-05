COVID on campus

UW-Eau Claire once again found no new cases of COVID-19 infections among those tested at its testing location in the McPhee Center yesterday.

As of 3:15 p.m. on May 4, there were no new positive cases of COVID-19 among the 144 on-campus students, 126 off-campus students and 29 staff and faculty members tested.

According to the UW-Eau Claire COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 45,656 tests given since Jan. 23. In that time, 77 tests have come back positive, which is two more positive tests than last week.

There are currently no students living in isolation on campus. Additionally, there is one student on campus living in quarantine. The total number of students tracked previously who were then cleared from isolation and quarantine is now at 2,121 students.

The Barron County data reports no new positive cases of COVID-19 among the nine weekly student tests and four staff and faculty weekly tests given.

As of 3:30 p.m. on May 3, the information from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said there are five new positive student-connected cases of COVID-19 as well as no new staff and faculty cases.

Since September of 2020, there have been a cumulative total of 1,096 positive student-connected cases of COVID-19, an increase of nine cases since last week’s report of 1,127 cases. Additionally, there have been a total of 48 staff and faculty-connected cases.

Up to 76.7% of staff and faculty at UW-Eau Claire are currently vaccinated, which translates to 999 people. This is a 0.9% increase from last week. Additionally, 34.9% of students are vaccinated, which translates to 3,418 people. This is 1.2% higher than last week’s amount.

The Federal Drug Administration is likely to approve the Pfizer vaccine for people between the ages of 12 and 15, according to WQOW. Currently, vaccination is available for anyone over the age of 16.

Canada has already approved the Pfizer vaccine for the 12 to 15 age group. The FDA’s decision will occur sometime next week.

According to National Public Radio, children are now becoming a large part of current COVID-19 statistics, regarding new cases, as adults become fully vaccinated.

Pfizer is currently conducting pediatric trials with the vaccine and plans to submit two emergency use authorization requests in September this year.

In Eau Claire County, there have been a total of 11,498 positive cases of COVID-19 infections, according to the Eau Claire County Information Hub, which is an increase of 48 cases since last week. There have also been a total of 51,762 negative tests for COVID-19.

There have been a total of 107 deaths due to COVID-19 in Eau Claire County, which has not changed since last week.

Three-hundred-and-ninety-two cases of COVID-19 infections have resulted in necessary hospitalizations, which is 3.4% of all the cases reported and also remains unchanged from last week.

There are currently 74 active ongoing cases of COVID-19 infections, which is 24 less cases than last week. Additionally, there have been a total of 11,297 cases that are fully recovered at this time.

Spierings can be reached at [email protected].