Police+Blotter

Last week, campus police responded to a “pocket dial” at a women’s lacrosse game, a crash on Clairemont Avenue and made a traffic stop.

Whoops, wrong number

An officer was dispatched to Simpson Field after receiving a call where cheering was heard but the caller was not reachable at 7:50 p.m. on March 24.

The officer arrived and observed a women’s lacrosse game in progress and did not find indication of an emergency. The officer approached the field at half-time and was able to make an announcement over the public address system.

After the announcement, a man approached the officer, identified himself and said he was the one who had called. The man said his phone was in his pocket and he must have accidentally hit the emergency button while cheering.

The officer confirmed it was his number and the man said he did not need any medical attention. No action was taken by the officer.

Crash on Clairemont

An officer was travelling eastbound on Clairemont Avenue at 4:14 p.m. on March 25 when she observed two vehicles had stopped after a collision.

The two vehicles, a tan sedan and a black SUV, were stopped in the left turn lane adjacent to the median. The driver of the sedan, Driver 1, was observed to have struck the rear of the SUV of Driver 2 in front of her.

Driver 1’s airbags had deployed, but she said she was not in need of medical attention. The officer helped Driver 1 out of her car and onto the median, identified her and then made contact with Driver 2.

Driver 2 also said she did not need medical attention. She said traffic in front of her stopped quickly and she braked, but Driver 1 behind her did not stop and hit her back bumper.

Driver 1 said driver 2 braked quickly and she did not have enough time to stop. Driver 1 said she requested her vehicle be towed while driver 2 said her vehicle was still drivable and would be removed from the scene. Neither driver had any wants and were not on probation.

A City of Eau Claire police officer arrived on the scene and transported Driver 1 away from the scene.

Speed violation

An officer parked on Summit Ave. observed a silver sedan travelling faster than the posted 25 mph speed limit at 7:58 p.m. on March 27. The officer clocked the speed of the driver at 40 mph.

The driver made a right-hand turn on State St. and as the officer followed, the driver made a distance between themself and the officer. The officer turned on the emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, a woman, identified herself and the officer informed her of the reason for the stop. The driver said she was in a hurry to get to work.

Expired proof of insurance was given to the officer. The driver received a non-mandatory court date, bond amount, and written warning for expired proof of insurance.

