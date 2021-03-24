COVID on campus

UW-Eau Claire once again found no new cases of COVID-19 infections among those tested at its testing location in Zorn Arena yesterday.

As of 3:10 p.m. on March 23 there were no new positive cases of COVID-19 among the 380 on-campus students, 278 off-campus students and 112 staff and faculty members tested.

According to the UW-Eau Claire COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 33,469 tests given since Jan. 23. Fifty-one tests have come back positive since then, which is five more positive tests than last week.

There are currently three students living in isolation on campus. Additionally, there are two students on campus living in quarantine. These totals include students who remain in their residence halls and apartments and those who have been moved to Putnam Hall, according to the dashboard.

The Barron County data reports no new positive cases of COVID-19 among the 17 weekly student tests and 20 staff and faculty weekly tests given.

As of 4:35 p.m. on March 22, the information from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said there are nine new positive student-connected cases of COVID-19 as well as no new staff and faculty cases.

Since September of 2020, there have been a cumulative total of 1,096 positive student-connected cases of COVID-19, an increase of nine cases since last week’s report of 1,087 cases. Additionally, there have been a total of 47 staff and faculty-connected cases.

In Eau Claire County, there have been a total of 11,187 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Eau Claire County Information Hub. This is an increase of 60 cases since last week.

The information hub currently has a notification that says data updates for March 23 were delayed but that they should have been in by 2 p.m. today, March 24.

There have been 49,490 negative cases of COVID-19. There have also been 105 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19, which is a decrease of one death since last week. The information hub has a clarification that any number changes may be due to corrections or updates and that more information about the process is available with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Three-hundred-and-seventy-one cases of COVID-19 infections have resulted in necessary hospitalization, which is an increase of seven cases from last week.

There are currently 70 active and ongoing cases of COVID-19 reported to the information hub, with a reported 11,011 cases that are now considered recovered cases.

In national news, more than 40 states are saying they will be able to meet President Joe Biden’s deadline of May 1 for adult vaccine eligibility, according to The New York Times.

According to the graphics provided, Wisconsin is one state among others that considers restaurant workers eligible for a vaccine. Regarding age, Wisconsin is depicted in the category that limits vaccines to just those above the ages of 60 to 65.

Wisconsin is also shown to be among the majority of states who have elected that high-risk adults are also eligible for the vaccine.

The NYT also has a Vaccine Rollout page to update the current status of vaccinations state by state, with options to view state statistics about those who have at least one dose and those who are fully vaccinated.

According to the NYT, 27.6% of Wisconsin’s population has received at least one dose of a vaccine. However, only 16% of the population is considered fully vaccinated.

Currently, the state with the highest percentage of fully-vaccinated people is New Mexico with a percentage of 20.6%, followed by Alaska at 20.3%.

