COVID on campus

UW-Eau Claire found no new positive cases among those tested at Zorn Arena yesterday. Among other UW system schools, there have been several new cases.

As of 3:40 p.m. on March 16, there were no new positive cases of COVID-19 among the 344 on-campus students, 249 off-campus students and 96 staff and faculty tested at Zorn Arena.

According to the UW-Eau Claire COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 30,328 tests given since Jan. 23. Forty-six tests have come back positive since then, which is an increase of two cases since last week.

There are currently two on-campus students currently in isolation. Additionally, there are two more on-campus students living in quarantine.

The Barron County data has no new positive cases of COVID-19. However, there have been a total of 16 weekly tests given to students and 15 weekly tests given to staff and faculty.

As of 11:15 a.m. on March 15, the information from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said there are five new student-connected positive cases of COVID-19 as well as one new staff-connected case.

Since September of 2020, a total of 1,087 positive student-connected cases have been recorded, an increase of five cases since last week. Additionally, the total number of staff and faculty-connected cases now rests at 47 cases — a single case increase since last week.

Around the rest of the UW system, several UW system universities also reported no new cases of COVID-19 among those tested yesterday, according to the UW System coronavirus dashboard. Among these schools are:

UW-Green Bay

UW-La Crosse

UW-Oshkosh

UW-Parkside

UW-River Falls

UW-Stevens Point

UW-Superior

Several UW System schools did report new cases of COVID-19 infections among staff and students tested. The highest number of COVID-19 infections, 11 cases, was found at UW-Madison yesterday out of the 6,669 tests given.

UW-Whitewater reported four new cases out of the 605 tests given and UW-Stout’s reported three new cases. Both UW-Milwaukee and UW-Platteville reported two new cases of COVID-19.

The UW-Madison dashboard reports that 6,694 people have been vaccinated so far among university staff and employees. This metric includes those who have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

The UW-Madison dashboard also reported that the peak of positive COVID-19 cases rested between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23 since the start of the dashboard tracking. In contrast, UW-Eau Claire showed the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 23 on both Feb. 8 and Feb. 19 with a positivity rate of 0.6% among everyone tested those days.

In Eau Claire County, there have been a total of 11,120 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of 64 cases since last week. There have also been a total 49,192 negative tests for COVID-19, according to the Eau Claire County Information Hub.

There have been 106 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 in Eau Claire County, which has increased by one death since last week. Three-hundred-and-sixty-four cases of COVID-19 infections have resulted in necessary hospitalization, which increased by six cases since last week.

There are currently 69 active cases of COVID-19 infections ongoing, with a total of 10,925 recovered cases currently.

Spierings can be reached at [email protected]