COVID on campus

Across the United States, over 61,000 new child cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past week, according to USA Today. Additionally, 21 states set records for new cases in a week’s time, with five states reporting record numbers of deaths: Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

The data, gathered by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, was published on Monday, Nov. 2.

The cumulative number of child COVID-19 cases rests at 853,635. This means children represent 11.1% of the cumulative cases in the U.S. The actual number of child COVID-19 cases in the past week from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29 rests at 61,447.

USA Today also said the U.S. reported 586,461 new cases in one week, which has broken the previous record for the ninth day in a row.

Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who tested positive for COVID-19 can still vote in person, according to the Washington Post.

The circumstances dictate if someone tested positive for COVID-19, but was also in isolation, then they are able to go to the polls in person and vote today, Nov. 3.

Released on Sunday, Nov. 1, the guidance from the CDC says those who tested positive should wear a face mask and stay six feet away from others, as well as tell the poll workers that they are currently sick with COVID-19.

As of 3 p.m. on Nov. 2, there have been 389 positive cases of COVID-19 on the UW-Eau Claire campus during the semester out of a total of 11,464 tests given.

According to the UW-Eau Claire COVID-19 dashboard, 16 new positive student cases were found yesterday among the 365 tests given, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.4%.

Also as of Nov. 2, the information from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said there are 32 new cases of student-connected positive COVID-19 tests and one new staff-connected case. Cumulatively, there have been 578 student-connected cases of COVID-19 and 11 staff cases.

The Rice Lake campus now reports 10 positive cases of COVID-19, while the Marshfield campus continues to have no cases.

Around the rest of Eau Claire County, there have been 4,225 positive cases of COVID-19, with 31,211 tests coming back negative, according to the Eau Claire County COVID-19 Information Hub.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Eau Claire county now rests at 25. This amount rose by 13 deaths since last week.

Potential exposures to COVID-19 in public spaces include the ongoing cases at Dooley’s Pub and Ray’s Place from last week between 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Red Mixer also potentially had an exposure to COVID-19 between 7-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. Additionally, Rolly’s Coach Club had two potential exposures. One exposure was from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25 and the other exposure was between 6:30-9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26.

The Information Hub defines an “exposure” as an instant when someone who may have been sick with COVID-19 was within six feet of others for more than 15 minutes, or came into contact with others.

