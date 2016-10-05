Voting registration takes off on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Student Senate and the League of Women Voters collaborated to offer another opportunity for students to register to vote. Gear Up To Vote took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday in front of Davies Student Center to give out political materials and register voters.

Students can register to vote until Oct. 12 on campus with a document providing proof of residence. It is advised to have your driver’s license as well. If students have registered to vote in previous years but have changed addresses, they must re-register, Erin Grunze, voter education coordinator for the League of Women Voters, said.

Katy McGarry, Student Senate chief of staff, said they are predicting to see a spike in student voting for the coming election. She said she hopes to see over 3,000 people turn out for the election, with the majority of them being first-time voters.

Students living in the dorms will be able to vote on the second floor of the Davies Student Center on Nov. 8. For those living off campus, visiting myvote.wi.gov can provide polling locations for voters.