No Fires in Putnam

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on April 24, an officer was conducting a random vehicle patrol in the Human Science Services Building lot when they observed flames from across the river in Putnam Park.

The officer then made their way to Putnam to locate the fire.

Upon arrival, the officer was joined by another campus police officer and they both searched throughout the park to find the source of the flame.

The officers then found a pile of burning wood on the shore of the river. No suspects were located and once the officers put out the fire, they cleared the scene.

Wind Beats Fence

On April 24, an officer was notified of a fallen fence by the communication center due to weather conditions.

The officer then made their way to the fallen fence, which was located at the border between UW-Eau Claire residential lots and the Sacred Heart Hospital lot.

The fallen fence did not obstruct any traffic of the parking lot and did not damage any nearby vehicles, according to the officer.

The officer then notified UW-Eau Claire Facilities to let them know about the fallen fence and that in the future, it needed to be secured with heavier weight.

Needle Boxes Remain Impenetrable Fortresses

At approximately 4:08 p.m. on April 23, an officer was notified by custodial staff of tampered needle disposal boxes in the restrooms of Riverside Theatre.

The officer made their way to the building where they were escorted by the concerned custodian to the bathrooms where the tampering took place.

Upon arrival at the scene, the officer observed that while both needle disposal boxes were damaged, neither seemed to have been breached.

The custodian then showed the officer that one of the bathroom doors had its door stop removed and was jammed into one of the needle disposal boxes in what seemed like a failed attempt to pry it open.

The officer then photographed the scene, collected the damaged needle disposal boxes as evidence and then cleared the scene.

