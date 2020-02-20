UW-Eau Claire musicians at the Lakely
February 19, 2020
Audience members listen to UW-Eau Claire musicians at the Lakely restaurant. The event occurs each Monday of the month, from 8 to 10 p.m. The Lakely connects to the Oxbow Hotel in downtown Eau Claire. The hotel offers a unique property environment with hand-crafted decorative elements.
