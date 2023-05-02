Blugolds winless in busy week of baseball

It was a full week for the UW-Eau Claire baseball with six games in five days, including back-to-back doubleheaders last weekend.

The Blugolds went 0-6 in two games against UW-Stout on April 26, and four games against UW-Stevens Point on Saturday and Monday.

On Wednesday the Blugolds hosted the Blue Devils for a doubleheader at Carson Park. In the first game, the Blugolds held a 2-0 lead heading into the sixth inning, before UW-Stout put up 11 runs in the final four innings to take an 11-2 win over the Blugolds.

The second game was closer. The teams were tied at 12 heading into the eighth inning before the Blue Devils scored two runs in the eighth. The Blugolds lost the second game 14-12. Walter Johnson, Andrew Murphy and Drew Saylers all hit home runs in the loss, according to Blugold Athletics.

The Blugolds were back in Carson Park scheduled for back-to-back doubleheaders against UW-Stevens Point on Saturday and Sunday.

Johnson started the Blugolds off with a solo home run in the first inning, but the Pointers, were up 9-1 before the Blugolds scored again off a Johnson two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Blugolds lost the first game of the weekend 11-3.

In Saturday’s second game, the Blugolds defense kept the Pointers to two runs through the first three innings. UW-Stevens Point then scored six runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth.

The Blugolds’ only run of the game came in the fourth inning off an RBI single from Austin Buck. The game ended after seven innings with a 11-1 loss for the Blugolds.

Sunday’s doubleheader was postponed due to weather and rescheduled for Monday afternoon at Carson Park according to Blugold Athletics.

UW-Stevens Point stayed ahead of the Blugolds to take both games on Monday and sweep the series.

The Blugolds took the lead in Monday’s first game and led 2-0 heading into the fourth inning before the Pointers put up 3 runs. The Blugolds lost the first game 8-3.

The Blugolds kept the second game close, scoring the only run through the first four innings. The game was tied at 2-2 heading into the seventh inning. The Pointers scored 5 runs in the seventh to win the game 7-4 and complete the sweep over the Blugolds.

Ryan Casimier, first-year student and infielder for the Blugolds, said the team’s defense had to play well to limit the Stevens Point offense from running away with the games.

“Our defense did pretty good when the ball came to us,” Casimier said. “We struggled hitting, but our defense had it down for the most part.”

Head Coach Charles Bolden said it takes the whole team playing at a high level to be successful during these stretches of doubleheaders.

“We’ve got to play a complete game with pitching, hitting and defense,” Bolden said. “You’ve got to have all three elements especially in this conference. If you don’t have all phases at a high level you’re not going to have a successful outcome.”

Blugold baseball is headed into the final week of the season and is scheduled to play another eight games in a five day span. Casimier said the team needs to stay focused in the final stretch.

“Overall we are a good team with good chemistry and we want to keep that going through the end of the season,” Casimier said.

The Blugolds host a doubleheader against Saint Mary’s on Thursday, followed by back-to-back doubleheaders at UW-La Crosse Friday and Saturday.

The Blugolds close out the season at home with a doubleheader versus Carleton College on Monday, May 8.

Mohr can be reached at [email protected]