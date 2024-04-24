The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

UWEC softball falls to Warhawks in doubleheader

Blugolds gather two losses during Youth Day games
Story by David Evbayekha, Staff WriterApril 24, 2024
The+dugout+for+the+UW-Eau+Claire%E2%80%99s+womens+softball+team.++From+left+to+right%3A+%E2%80%9CHONOR+THE+PAST%2C+PERFORM+IN+THE+PRESENT%2C+PREPARE+FOR+THE+FUTURE.%E2%80%9D+From+top+to+bottom%3A+%E2%80%9CBELIEF.+LOVE.+UNITY.+GRATITUDE.+OWNERSHIP.+LEGACY.+DISCIPLINE.+SELFLESS.%E2%80%9D
Photo by David Evbayekha
The dugout for the UW-Eau Claire’s women’s softball team. From left to right: “HONOR THE PAST, PERFORM IN THE PRESENT, PREPARE FOR THE FUTURE.” From top to bottom: “BELIEF. LOVE. UNITY. GRATITUDE. OWNERSHIP. LEGACY. DISCIPLINE. SELFLESS.”

The UW-Eau Claire’s women’s softball team held a doubleheader against the No. 23 ranked UW-Whitewater Warhawks at Bollinger Fields this past Saturday afternoon. UW-Eau Claire lost both games but knows they can learn from their mistakes.

In the first game at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, the Blugolds lost 1-11. In the second game, the Blugolds rallied back from a 2-1 deficit to take the game to extra innings. Unfortunately, the Warhawks scored three runs in the eighth inning to secure the series win.

“I think the first game we just had some mental errors,” said Jacie Schultz, third-year pitcher. “I think also in the second game, that brought us down. But we just have to push through that, and I feel like our offense also to get a little better with our pitch. We have to just focus on what we can do better instead of making it a big thing.”

Head coach Leslie Huntington reflected on the mistakes that she saw in her team throughout Saturday’s series. 

Story continues below advertisement

“Our pitching in game one needed to be a little bit more efficient,” Huntington said. “We threw a lot of pitches for it to be a five-inning ball game. All day long our offense was just kinda disappointing. I felt like we pressed a lot. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves. We didn’t do the things we normally do. We didn’t have discipline at the plate that we normally have.” 

If there is one thing the defense could be proud of from the doubleheader, it is that they showed how strong their defense was in game two.

“The defense I thought we played pretty well,” Huntington said. “Overall in game two, the defense played well. We pitched well, but we just didn’t get the key hits.” 

The Blugolds know that they cannot dwell too much on today’s game, as they have a double-game series against the College of Saint Benedict (15-13) the following Sunday at Bollinger Fields.

“Our team is really big on mediation, in between games and right before our games,” Schultz said. “I think we’re all going [to] really take that to heart, and really settle back down. This game happened, and it’s over. We can go back and look back at it, but we can learn from it and take all that we learned and put it in this next game.” 

Evbayekha can be reached at [email protected].

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Second-year Peyton Gullickson looks to make a pass.
Women’s Lacrosse defeats UW-Stout in ‘War on I-94’ tilt
Fifth-year Sydney Presler competing at a previous match. Photo by Spencer Flaten from UWEC Sports Information used with permission.
Women’s tennis has a double victory against Wheaton and Carthage College
The event will be sure to put a smile on your face. Used with permission from The American Pickleball Tour.
The American Pickleball Tournament is coming to La Crosse this summer
Third-year Morgan Dekan sets up for a backhand at a previous match. Photo by Spencer Flaten from UWEC Sports Information used with permission.
UWEC women’s tennis clashes with Wartburg College
Eau Claire Vintage’s storefront on Farwell Street in downtown Eau Claire.
Eau Claire Vintage provides NIL sponsorships to two Blugold athletes
Diego Caicedo against UW-Whitewater throwing a baseball. Photo by Shane Opatz from UWEC Photography used with permission.
UWEC baseball falls to Warhawks in doubleheader

The Spectator

The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All The Spectator Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *