Track and field heads to nationals, Fobbe wins

The UW-Eau Claire men’s and women’s track and field teams are headed to the NCAA Championship in Alabama on March 10 through the 12.

Fifteen Blugolds traveled to the NCAA meet in Birmingham, AL to attend the WIAC Indoor Championships on Feb. 25. The women’s track and field team placed second, while the men’s team placed fourth.

Catie Fobbe, a senior thrower and shot putter was one Blugold who went. After placing second in the conference, she shot to the top at the national meet. Forbes was crowned the National Champion in the women’s shot put with a personal best throw of 15.04 meters.

“Everyone was super excited,” Fobbe said. “Everyone was pushing me for good luck and cheering me on. The dynamic was super high, super awesome and high energy. So that helped me a lot.”

The end of the season was approaching, which meant little time to train.

“Our coaches prepared us all season,” Fobbe said. “But after the conference meet, we worked on speed with our drill and less weighted throws. A little turning point in the season was conference. We lost as a team so aggressively back in La Crosse so I think that pushed everyone to realize we can do better as a team, and for myself.”

Fobbe said that her coaches and teammates were a big part of her success and played a large role in her season this year, by repeating positive language and encouragement towards her.

“Our coaches prepared us all season, but in particular, they designed the past week before nationals to help train us for the national level and what it takes to compete,” Fobbe said.

Fobbe’s achievement inspired other Blugolds, Abigail Wherland, a first year student and setter on the women’s volleyball team, said.

“Being a Blugold Athlete has been the best experience ever,” Wherland said. “Representing Eau Claire is an honor and when I found out the track and field team were headed to nationals, I was ecstatic.”

“Then Catie won the whole thing,” Wherland continued. “I was inspired for my upcoming season next year, and realized that I am more capable of what I have done and I want to make Eau Claire proud like Catie did.”

On the men’s side, Raef Radcliffe, first year student and football player, said he was also affected by the performance by Fobbe this past weekend.

“Seeing a Blugold on the big stage is amazing. Hopefully that will spread awareness for Blugold athletics and bring athletes here,” Radcliffe said. “So they can recognise the awesome programs and teams we have here on campus.”

With the indoor season coming to a close, the track team turns to the outdoor season, which starts with the first meet of the season on April 7, where they travel to Lacrosse for the Ashton May Invitational.

To keep up with the men’s and women’s track and field team, visit blugolds.com

Crain can be reached at [email protected].