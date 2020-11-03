Sports+Specs+with+Sam

For the second time in the past three weeks, the Green Bay Packers suffered a disappointing loss — this time to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings traveled to Lambeau Field and defeated Green Bay 28-22 to earn their second win of the season.

Green Bay had no answer for Minnesota’s running game, as Dalvin Cook torched their defense all afternoon, amassing 163 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground from 30 carries.

Cook was also a factor in the passing game, as he hauled in two catches for 63 yards and his fourth touchdown of the day.

Minnesota did a good job of leaning on the running game and limiting the role of Kirk Cousins and the passing game, which has struggled all season.

Cousins only threw 14 times, completing 11-14 for 160 yards and a touchdown. Last week Cousins threw 36 times and threw three interceptions in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Minnesota’s offense looks completely different with Dalvin Cook on the field, as he returned from injury this week. Without him last week, Minnesota only gained 32 yards on the ground.

This was a concerning performance on defense for Green Bay — a unit that also struggled mightily two weeks ago against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The most surprising part of this game was Minnesota’s defense, which stopped Green Bay much more effectively than anyone could have expected, especially with multiple starting cornerbacks out with injuries.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns, but most were expecting him to torch Minnesota’s battered secondary.

Green Bay’s receiving core besides Davante Adams, who caught all three of the team’s touchdowns against Minnesota, still looks pretty weak.

Green Bay’s running game will improve when they get Aaron Jones back from injury, but their lack of weapons for Rodgers to throw to could be a huge problem as they play tougher teams later in the season.

Green Bay still sits atop the NFC North with a 5-2 record, but the only team with a winning record they have beaten is the New Orleans Saints, whom they defeated in a 37-30 shootout in week three of the season.

Green Bay faces the San Francisco 49ers next, who are only 4-4 but are a tougher matchup than most of Green Bay’s games so far this season.

Green Bay has a few tougher tests coming up, with matchups against the Colts and Bears in the next month and a matchup with the Ttians toward the end of the season.

The NFC North division could likely come down to Green Bay’s two matchups with the Chicago Bears, who look much improved from last season, but lack any firepower on offense.

Chicago suffered a tough loss to New Orleans this week in overtime, but is only half a game behind Green Bay in the NFC North with a record of 5-3.

Unless things greatly improve, especially on defense, the Packers do not look like a serious threat against the top teams in the NFC in the playoffs.

