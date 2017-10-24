The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

UW-Platteville overtakes UW-Eau Claire Football

Macey VanDenMeerendonk, Staff WriterOctober 24, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Macey VanDenMeerendonk

More stories from Macey VanDenMeerendonk

UW-Eau Claire’s annual A Cappella Extravaganza brings musical groups together
October 23, 2017

The Blugolds fell short against the Pioneers this weekend

UW-Eau+Claire%E2%80%99s+football+team+was+defeated+by+UW-Platteville+in+last+Saturday%27s+game+at+Carson+Park.
UW-Eau Claire’s football team was defeated by UW-Platteville in last Saturday's game at Carson Park.

UW-Eau Claire’s football team was defeated by UW-Platteville in last Saturday's game at Carson Park.

Macey VanDenMeerendonk

Macey VanDenMeerendonk

UW-Eau Claire’s football team was defeated by UW-Platteville in last Saturday's game at Carson Park.

Advertisement

The UW-Eau Claire football team suffered another tough loss last Saturday against No. ten ranked UW-Platteville, walking off the field at Carson Park with a final score of 34-14.

Despite the loss, Head Coach Dan Larson said the team practices as if they will win every game. Larson said the process of looking back at game film allows them to prepare for each matchup.

“I think our players practice all week with the belief that we were going to come out and get a win,” Larson said. “Those are the things we emphasize every week no matter who we play. There is a certain mindset we have and a certain belief that we have as a football program.”

The Blugolds started the game trailing the Pioneers, but held a strong defense after Platteville scored their first touchdown in the first quarter.

However, by the end of the first half, the Pioneers developed a significant lead, putting 21 points on the scoreboard and shutting out the Blugolds early on in the game.

The second half turned things around for the Blugolds, as the offense picked up momentum and scored a touchdown in the third quarter. Eau Claire kept up the fight in the third quarter with an interception made by Brandon Rosado, a first-year safety.

The Blugolds scored once more in the fourth quarter, updating the score to 21-14.

In the fourth quarter, however, the Pioneers retaliated with two more touchdowns, settling the finishing score of 34-14.

Even though the team’s record shows more defeats than wins, Larson said he is optimistic toward the progress of the team and the outlook for the rest of the season.

“I think we are getting better,” Larson said. “The scoreboard doesn’t always reflect where you are going as a football program. I truly believe we are headed in the right direction, and I think next week will be another opportunity to win a football game, and that’s how we will practice this week.”

Victor Martinelli, a first-year outside linebacker, said he and the team have the same belief that Larson has instilled in the team’s psyche.

“We always come in with a positive view on the game, and always thinking we are going to win it,” Martinelli said. “I think that was the feeling we had today, always coming in like we are going to come out of top.”

Sam Romanski, a junior outside linebacker, said the team is focusing on bettering themselves throughout the season.

“The big thing for us is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and how we are progressing,” Romanski said. “You can’t look at the record, it doesn’t really determine if we are getting better or worse. We all feel like we are getting better as a team.”

Larson said he appreciates the crowd and the support of the fans who come out to the games.

“The people that are sticking with us right now and continuing to believe and showing up for these games they’re going to get rewarded, and there’s not going to be a better week than next week to have a rivalry game with UW-Stout,” Larson said.

Eau Claire will take on UW-Stout this Saturday with kick-off at 6:10 p.m. at home for Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

UW-Eau Claire women’s tennis takes third at WIAC Championship
UW-Eau Claire women’s tennis takes third at WIAC Championship
UW-Eau Claire swim team takes titles over the weekend
UW-Eau Claire swim team takes titles over the weekend
Pulling the plug on football
Pulling the plug on football
Talking Title IX
Talking Title IX
UW-Eau Claire football fumbles
UW-Eau Claire football fumbles
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • UW-Platteville overtakes UW-Eau Claire Football

    News

    Blugold gets his images featured in USA Today College Guide

  • UW-Platteville overtakes UW-Eau Claire Football

    News

    Towers Halls get a new name

  • UW-Platteville overtakes UW-Eau Claire Football

    News

    Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students

  • UW-Platteville overtakes UW-Eau Claire Football

    News

    Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question

  • UW-Platteville overtakes UW-Eau Claire Football

    Currents

    Tangled Up In Hue celebrates shop dog’s retirement with fifth annual Dog Art Show

  • UW-Platteville overtakes UW-Eau Claire Football

    Currents

    International Fall Fest cultivates community

  • UW-Platteville overtakes UW-Eau Claire Football

    News

    Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism

  • UW-Platteville overtakes UW-Eau Claire Football

    News

    Chancellor Schmidt advocating for DACA participants

  • UW-Platteville overtakes UW-Eau Claire Football

    Currents

    A look into the life of a local beekeeper

  • UW-Platteville overtakes UW-Eau Claire Football

    News

    Hilltop Bowling Alley to be reconstructed

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
UW-Platteville overtakes UW-Eau Claire Football