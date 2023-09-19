Police+Blotter

Squealing tires and lights turned off

An officer conducting stationary vehicle patrol at approximately 11:06 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 heard the squealing of tires and observed a Chevrolet Impala going north on 500 University Drive.

While conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle, the officer told the driver they had been stopped because they had heard the squealing of tires, and he did not have his headlights on.

The officer reported the driver said the squealing was due to missing a turn on Clairemont Avenue. The driver stated they were traveling home from Kwik Trip after hanging out with friends.

A second officer assisted, having also heard the squealing

The officer issued and explained the Wisconsin Uniform Traffic Citation for violating Wisconsin Transportation Rule TR101.02(2)(j) – Unnecessary Acceleration with a fine of $213.10. The officer also gave a written warning for operating without the required lamps activated.

The officer answered the driver’s questions and the driver left the area.

Open beer cans and underage drinking

While conducting surveillance of Garfield Avenue at approximately 1:13 a.m. on Sept. 9, an officer observed an individual walking down the 100 block of Garfield Avenue, drinking and carrying a can of Busch Light beer.

After making contact with the individual, the officer approached, at which time the individual set the beer can on the ground.

The officer reported the individual smelled like intoxicants and their eyes were red and glassy. The individual was identified and admitted to both drinking and being underage.

The officer conducted a records check through the Communications Center, discovering the individual had no warrants or prior alcohol-related convictions and he was not on probation.

The officer issued a citation for underage drinking in the mall and warned that having an open container on campus was also a violation before explaining Eau Claire County Ordinance-Related Programs. They proceeded to answer questions and ended contact.

The citation had a bond amount of $263.50 and a non-mandatory court date.

Damaged security gate

An officer stopped and investigated after finding the lower security road gate swung to the west side of the road while performing active patrol northbound at approximately 7:49 a.m. on Sept. 9 along the 10 block of Garfield Avenue hill.

Upon inspection, the officer found two broken shear pins, designed to break off upon impact and prevent additional damage to the gate, on the ground.

The officer concluded that, based on the broken shear pins and location of the gate at that time, it appeared that the gate was hit by a moving object coming down the hill northbound on Garfield Avenue.

The officer later placed a barricade in the location for temporary measures.

Emergency phone false alarm

An officer responded at 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 10 to the emergency phone in the Bollinger Field activity parking lot. The Communications Center informed them it was an open line with nothing heard.

After driving through the prescribed area and finding no people or emergencies, the officer responded to a second emergency phone activation in the main parking lot of Bollinger off Stein Boulevard.

The officer concluded based on previous experience that there was ”absolute certainty” someone was intentionally activating the phones and fleeing the area.

They reported later observing two separate individuals on the Bollinger parking lot camera purposely activating the emergency phone and fleeing the area.

