Campus wide survey reveals preparations for 2020 election

Story by Evelyn Nelson, Chief Copy EditorOctober 29, 2020Leave a Comment

PHOTO+BY+SUBMITTED

PHOTO BY SUBMITTED

Disclaimer: In the first version of The Spectator’s survey question #4 did not have an “other” option, so respondents who said they are not voting did not have an option that accurately reflected them. Seven of the respondents who said they are not voting took the original survey: two selected the voting in-person option and five selected the voting by mail option.