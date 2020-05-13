Thank you, professors 2019-2020
Students take the time to say "thank you" to their favorite professors and faculty from 2019-2020 at UW-Eau Claire
More stories from Evelyn Nelson
May 4, 2020
Advertisement
Evelyn Nelson is a first-year Journalism and Spanish student. This is her second semester on The Spectator. She enjoys visiting local coffee shops, fits of laughter and journaling.
The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.