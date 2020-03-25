COVID-19 Statements

Four months ago, the coronavirus (COVID-19) did not exist (at least not officially). Now — about three months after the alleged first cases sprouted up in Wuhan, China — the world appears to be collectively coming to a halt in an effort to subdue the increasingly rapid spread of what has proved to be a dangerous respiratory disease.

All over the world, people are doing what they can to flatten the coronavirus curve. Below is a video compilation of anecdotes, presented by individuals from Wisconsin and beyond. The anecdotes relay some of the various impacts and concerns that surround this global pandemic.