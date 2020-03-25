COVID-19 Statements
In its relatively short existence, the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has spurred an international crisis and has affected almost everyone in one way or another. Here’s what people from Wisconsin and beyond have to say about living, working and learning during a global pandemic
Four months ago, the coronavirus (COVID-19) did not exist (at least not officially). Now — about three months after the alleged first cases sprouted up in Wuhan, China — the world appears to be collectively coming to a halt in an effort to subdue the increasingly rapid spread of what has proved to be a dangerous respiratory disease.
All over the world, people are doing what they can to flatten the coronavirus curve. Below is a video compilation of anecdotes, presented by individuals from Wisconsin and beyond. The anecdotes relay some of the various impacts and concerns that surround this global pandemic.
