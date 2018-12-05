The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

City council grants funding to Renewable Energy Action Plan

Lauren Spierings, Staff WriterDecember 5, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Goal for a 100 percent, zero emission Eau Claire by 2050

A+total+of+%24180%2C000+has+been+granted+to+the+Renewable+Energy+Action+Plan+in+an+effort+make+Eau+Claire+a+more+sustainable+place.
Back to Article
Back to Article

City council grants funding to Renewable Energy Action Plan

A total of $180,000 has been granted to the Renewable Energy Action Plan in an effort make Eau Claire a more sustainable place.

A total of $180,000 has been granted to the Renewable Energy Action Plan in an effort make Eau Claire a more sustainable place.

Maggie Cipriano

A total of $180,000 has been granted to the Renewable Energy Action Plan in an effort make Eau Claire a more sustainable place.

Maggie Cipriano

Maggie Cipriano

A total of $180,000 has been granted to the Renewable Energy Action Plan in an effort make Eau Claire a more sustainable place.

Advertisement

The Eau Claire City Council approved a grant of $180,000 to be used by the Renewable Energy Action Plan to create a more sustainable Eau Claire.

The plan studies how Eau Claire can transition to renewable energy, with a goal of reaching zero emissions by 2050.

Jeremy Gragert, a city council member, explained that while there has always been talk about pushing for renewable energy in Eau Claire, it wasn’t until last year — when Donald Trump announced that the United States would pull out of the Paris Climate Accord — that the effort gained momentum.

“We really need to step up as a community, because we don’t have leadership on the national level anymore,” Gragert said. “In fact, we’re kind of going backward. We also don’t have leadership on the state level, although, this election last November is hopefully going to change that from the governor’s standpoint.”

Gragert explained how, at the time, as a citizen, he had asked the city council to step up more on the city level. Acting President Andrew Werthmann and Councilwoman Kate Beaton were two of the council members who pushed to pass a resolution saying the council wanted to do more on the local level.

The city applied to the Public Service Commission in the state after making a case to justify receiving the funding. Once the city has gained the grant money next year, it will begin the work necessary to achieve the renewable energy goal.

To make sure Eau Claire remains functional and achieves zero emission, the city council needs the community to come forth. Gragert explained that it takes everyone — from students and staff to people not associated with the university and industries — to get the plan completed.

“We need to do it together and we don’t want to leave people behind,” Gragert said.  “We don’t want to create inequities in society that are already too apparent and challenging for people.”

One of the biggest challenges Gragert anticipates for implementing the plan to Eau Claire lies within transportation. Switching cars from internal combustion engines to electric is expensive and relies on behavior change from the community as well.

Gragert said the biggest anticipated challenge is choosing between retrofitting buildings, or building new ones to be more energy efficient. As of now, most buildings use natural gas. Buildings built over the past hundred years weren’t built for energy efficiency.

“There’s a lot of big political, corporate and moneyed interest in all of this that want things to be the same as they’ve been for the past 100 years,” Gragert said. “So it’s up to us, on the local level, to fight back.”

“As a young person, I think climate change is real, and it has been proven to be real, no matter what any politician says,” Haadia Malik, a second-year marketing student, said. “When I think about my future children growing up in a world where there’s constantly natural disasters happening all the time, I want to solve this problem.”

Renewable energy, Gragert explained, is actually cheaper than the system the country uses now. Once the energy source is built, it produces its own energy, and no longer requires a big company to be involved in the process.

“Climate change affects the environment and human health in drastic ways,” said Sidney Stull, a first-year nursing student. “With the grant from the city towards climate change action, Eau Claire can become the clean city the local government wishes.”

Spierings can be reached at [email protected].

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

About the Contributors
Lauren Spierings, Staff Writer

Lauren Spierings is a first-year Spanish and journalism major and it is her first semester on staff. She likes trying the craziest foods she can find and gushing about it to anyone who will listen.

Maggie Cipriano, Staff Writer

Maggie Cipriano is a staff writer at The Spectator and a third-year student at UW-Eau Claire, but she's doing National Student Exchange in Hawaii. Her passions include Anthony Bourdain, LUSH and eating a wide variety of food. In her free time, she is often found daydreaming about A$AP Rocky.

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

26 teams participate in Blugolds Beginnings Robotics Competition
26 teams participate in Blugolds Beginnings Robotics Competition
Police Blotter
Police Blotter
Arrival of migrant caravan divides nation
Arrival of migrant caravan divides nation
Big changes ahead for the Children’s Museum
Big changes ahead for the Children’s Museum
Student Senate hears introductions to five bills
Student Senate hears introductions to five bills

Other stories filed under Top Stories

City Council holds public hearing, addresses discussion for marijuana possession fee reduction
City Council holds public hearing, addresses discussion for marijuana possession fee reduction
Student Senate opposes proposed amendment to lower quorum
Student Senate opposes proposed amendment to lower quorum
Computer science program to gain cybersecurity lab
Computer science program to gain cybersecurity lab
New Black Cultural Center opens in Centennial Hall
New Black Cultural Center opens in Centennial Hall
New delivery service launches in Eau Claire
New delivery service launches in Eau Claire
Navigate Left
  • City council grants funding to Renewable Energy Action Plan

    News

    26 teams participate in Blugolds Beginnings Robotics Competition

  • City council grants funding to Renewable Energy Action Plan

    News

    Police Blotter

  • City council grants funding to Renewable Energy Action Plan

    News

    Arrival of migrant caravan divides nation

  • City council grants funding to Renewable Energy Action Plan

    News

    Big changes ahead for the Children’s Museum

  • City council grants funding to Renewable Energy Action Plan

    News

    Student Senate hears introductions to five bills

  • City council grants funding to Renewable Energy Action Plan

    News

    City Council holds public hearing, addresses discussion for marijuana possession fee reduction

  • City council grants funding to Renewable Energy Action Plan

    News

    UWEC study abroad maintains reputation of success

  • City council grants funding to Renewable Energy Action Plan

    News

    Police Blotter

  • City council grants funding to Renewable Energy Action Plan

    News

    Student Senate opposes proposed amendment to lower quorum

  • City council grants funding to Renewable Energy Action Plan

    News

    Computer science program to gain cybersecurity lab

Navigate Right
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
City council grants funding to Renewable Energy Action Plan