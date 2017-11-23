The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Police Blotter

Stephanie Smith, Copy EditorNovember 23, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Stephanie Smith

More stories from Stephanie Smith

Eau Claire: A perfect city
November 20, 2017

Campus police handled cases of an unknown male in Murray Hall and suspicious behavior in a vehicle in the Towers lot

Submitted

Submitted

Advertisement

Don’t let strangers into the building

At 1:14 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, two campus police officers were dispatched to Murray Hall in regard to a possible homeless man in the main lobby.  According to the report, the male subject had been swearing and saying he was “going to get pneumonia outside.”

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant, who said she had been working front desk security when a white male subject started to bang on the main entrance to Murray Hall. The subject eventually started to walk away and headed down the ramp located outside the main entrance.

The complainant said the male subject re-approached the main entrance, at which point her friend allowed him access to the building. The subject stood in the main entrance doorway, took off his bag and threw it to the ground. He then started to swear, saying it was cold outside and he was going to get pneumonia.

The complainant overheard the male subject mumble something under his breath about getting a cab. He then took a seat in the main lobby of Murray Hall. The complainant then asked her friend, who let the man inside, to call 911 because the male subject could not be in the building.

According to the report, when the complainant returned from calling 911, both her friend and the unknown male subject were gone.

The subject was described as wearing dark pants, a navy blue sweatshirt and a Green Bay Packer scarf. He was balding, did not have any teeth and was approximately 60 years old.

While speaking with the complainant, one of the officers received a call on the primary squad cell phone from a custodian at the Davies Center about  a “homeless male subject” in an entryway that was supposed to be locked. Due to the possibility of the male subject being related to this case, both officers went to the Davies Center in an attempt to locate the unknown male subject.

Upon arrival, the officers searched both the exterior and interior of the Davies Center. While searching, the officers located a male subject who was later determined to not be the male subject associated with this report.

The officers then cleared the Davies Center and continued to search for the original male subject. After searching the immediate and surrounding areas, the officers were unable to locate the unknown male subject associated with the report, so they decided to clear the scene.

The officers then returned to Murray Hall and made contact with the complainant and her friend. The friend who had earlier disappeared with the male subject said he had given the unknown male a ride from Murray Hall to the Perkins located off of Highland Avenue in Eau Claire.

The friend said he recognized the male subject as being a Sodexo employee that worked at Hilltop Center in the “dishwashing room.” One of the officers asked both the complainant and her friend if the male subject had made any threats toward them while in Murray Hall. Both said he did not.

The officer asked them if they had any additional information, but they did not have anything else to add.

 

Laying down some rhymes

At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, a campus police officer was performing active patrol through the Towers parking lot when she observed a male subject in a blue Subaru in the middle of the lot. She observed the engine wasn’t running and no lights were on.

Due to the amount of drug activity in this lot, the officer got out of her vehicle and walked on foot to observe the car. According to the report, while watching the vehicle, she saw the subject turn on loud rock music.

The officer then watched the male subject begin to violently thrash around in the car and saw him slam his hands against the steering wheel and windows. His body slammed back and forth on the seat.

Due to this behavior the officer decided to illuminate the vehicle with her flashlight.

According to the report, the male immediately stopped and looked up at the officer. The officer recognized the subject from past contact earlier in the week in reference to suspicious behavior in the Bollinger lot.

The male subject told the officer this is how he let his “creative process flow for music” and that he was “laying down some rhymes.” Much like the past contact, he continued to ramble on about his music and people he knew who made music as well. The officer had to interrupt him multiple times to get a question answered.

The male subject apologized, and the officer assured him he was not in trouble.

The officer told the subject he was free to stay in the lot but campus police may come back and speak to him if people were to call his behavior in.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Senate passes resolution in continued support of Hmong New Year
Senate passes resolution in continued support of Hmong New Year
History professor emeritus addressed apportionment through the ages
History professor emeritus addressed apportionment through the ages
Police Blotter
Police Blotter
History professor tells stories of difficulties African-Americans faced in WWI service
History professor tells stories of difficulties African-Americans faced in WWI service
AIESEC helps students go global
AIESEC helps students go global
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Police Blotter

    News

    Board of Regents passes UW System Restructuring proposal

  • Police Blotter

    News

    First students walk through Confluence Arts Center

  • Police Blotter

    News

    Chancellor, student government prepare for UW System restructuring vote

  • Police Blotter

    Currents

    Eyes of Eau Claire: Jo Burke and Jody Balow

  • News

    Honoring Education Powwow

  • Police Blotter

    Currents

    Tangled Up In Hue features Aryn Widule at monthly artist reception

  • Police Blotter

    News

    Blugold gets his images featured in USA Today College Guide

  • Police Blotter

    News

    Towers Halls get a new name

  • Police Blotter

    News

    Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students

  • Police Blotter

    News

    Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Police Blotter