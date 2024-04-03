Editor’s note: Tastemakers is a new column we’re trying out here at The Spectator where we give you, the readers, a glimpse into what we at The Spectator are interested in (fashion, music, pop culture, etc.) It also takes heavy inspiration from Perfectly Imperfect, a paid Substack with content in a similar format.

This week, we will get to know Alaina Steinmetz, the multimedia editor for The Spectator. Steinmetz is a fourth-year student majoring in environmental geology with a certificate in geospatial studies.

21 Savage: 21 Savage has been spittin’ bars for over a decade. The British phenomenon has released popular songs like “Bank Account” and “A Lot;” with my favorites being “Runnin” and “Should’ve Wore A Bonnet.”

The vibes this man brings in his songs are truly one of a kind. Not only does he produce great albums but when you see “featuring 21 Savage,” you know the song is going to be at the top of the charts.

I have been in love with his music for a long time. Whenever I am driving you can always bet that his music will be playing or if Claire Schnoemann is around…“Runnin” will be blasting.

His little Instagram posts are always so cute, they truly brighten up my day.

Coca-Cola: I have written a Nostalgialistic piece before about Coca-Cola but I will never get over it. Nothing beats sitting down for a delicious meal and pairing it with an ice cold Coke. It brightens my day and honestly enhances my meal.

I have one at least once a week and probably will till the day I die. I understand it is not the healthiest drink to consume, however, my great grandma had a Coke almost every day till she died at the age of 96. So, that is all the evidence I need to keep going.

Cherry Tomatoes: If you know me, you know I have consumed an ungodly amount of cherry tomatoes. They are one of my favorite snacks and I love them dearly. I am always reminded of a caprese salad in the summertime which instantly brings me good vibes.

Many people are concerned when they see me open my lunch bag and pull out a container of tomatoes. I am not sure why they seem so disgusted … it’s just a tomato. We all have our quirks and I guess this is mine.

“The” Jeans: We all have a clothing item that we will have until the day we die. For me, it is a pair of thrifted jeans I found at the Third Ward garage sales.

These are not your ordinary pair of jeans because they quite simply do not exist anymore. The brand, “Think Safety Clothing Co.” no longer makes jeans or seems to be in existence.

I am absolutely obsessed for one specific reason, a belt is not needed. These are the first pair of jeans I have bought since middle school where I do not have to find a way to keep them on my waist, making them a staple in my wardrobe.

Watching the News: Every weekday morning, I wake up early to catch the 7 a.m. showing of “Good Morning America” and make a cup of coffee in my favorite mug I purchased in New Mexico.

This simple act may seem like something your parents or even grandparents may do, but at the ripe age of 22 it is something I thoroughly enjoy. It gets me going every morning, allowing my body to be fully awake by the time I have to be in class.

I also love being aware of what is going on in our world, the good and bad. The knowledge I gain allows me to have conversations about what is going on and what I think our next move should be.

Ranging from everything including politics to what’s trending on social media, you know I will have most likely seen a news story about it.

The Beach: The beach … I could write books about how much I love the beach. The sand in your hair and the smell of salty air could cure any issue I am having. One day, I will be at the beach all day every day surrounded by seashells, letting the sun kiss me.

So I will keep it short and sweet. The beach is where I am meant to be, always and forever.

Steinmetz can be reached at [email protected].