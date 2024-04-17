EC Eats: The beauty of a family restaurant

A Sunday debrief spot, tender, homey, greasy goodness, massive pancakes, delectable breakfast and lunch, a go-to restaurant and many more are the terms that come to mind when thinking about Chick-a-dees Family Restaurant

Located on the corner of 3rd and Vine in Eau Claire is Chick-a-dees Family Restaurant. Within the 10 or so booths inside the restaurant is a space that encourages conversations over good food.

One part of this equation comes from Chick-a-dees’ staff providing good food. The other side of the equation is answered easily with an atmosphere upholding the simplicity and tenderness of a home, making conversation come naturally.

Despite its menu fitting within the confines of a singular double-sided piece of paper, Chick-a-dees has everything one may need between the hours of 7 a.m. to 2 p.m Monday through Sunday.

With such simplistic food being served, Chick-a-dees has nailed down its bread-and-butter menu staples, making it easy for you to blindly point at the menu and be sure you’re being served good food.

With breakfast staples such as steak and eggs, pancakes, french toast, hash browns, sausage and bacon, Chick-a-dees procures the perfect mix of breakfast items to satisfy anyone’s hunger.

Satisfying one’s hunger is a staple of the joint. With pancake platters being bigger than one’s head, served with a side of your choice of meat and style of egg, it’s hard to leave hungry or even finish your plate.

However, the highlight of the breakfast is the hash browns. When done right, hash browns provide a sense of happiness and fulfillment to one’s life. With the perfect amount of grease and crispiness, Chick-a-dees provides this fulfillment and euphoria with its hash browns.

Although the hash browns might steal the show at breakfast, other items create a surrounding cast similar to the likes of a Quentin Tarantino film. Whether the fluffy, sweet, elegant French toast or the piquant three-egg omelets.

The front side of the menu shines bright with classic breakfast staples, but layered behind it is an equally, if not more, accomplished lunch menu.

With hearty burgers and sandwiches at the forefront of this side of the menu it’s hard to go wrong.

Paired with the star sandwiches and burgers are classics like chicken tenders, mini corn dogs, chicken wings, chicken gizzards, fried fish, steak and soups and salads.

The other part of Chick-a-dees being as good as it is is the atmosphere it creates, the sense of community it has inside of it.

When you walk in and sit down, you can be surrounded by anyone and everyone. The spot has a diverse crowd. But despite the diversity within the crowd, there is always a sense of community and hominess inside the space.

The small booths create an intimate and protected environment for those within them. An environment where all types of conversations can be had without care.

An environment where everyone seems to be having a good time and enjoying and being mindful of the presences around them whether they notice it or not.

The feeling that comes to mind is that of a family restaurant and an American diner. It’s a place started by the community and is for the community. Anyone few and far between can walk into the restaurant and be sure of one thing.

It’s a place that brings the community together and creates a sense of false reality that everything is okay for the moment, time is standing still within the confines of this restaurant.

What better space to have this feeling than a Chick-a-dees booth with a plate of blueberry pancakes, eggs, bacon and hashbrowns staring up at you?

Voelker can be reached at [email protected].