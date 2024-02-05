The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

715 Vintage Fest held at The Brewing Projekt

Dozens of patrons and vendors gathered on Sunday to buy and sell vintage treasures
Story by Ambrosia Wojahn, Staff WriterFebruary 5, 2024
Patrons+browse+the+racks+of+715+Vintage+Fest+held+at+The+Brewing+Projekt.%0A
Photo by Ambrosia Wojahn
Patrons browse the racks of 715 Vintage Fest held at The Brewing Projekt.

A crowd of fashion enthusiasts gathered at The Brewing Projekt on Sunday, Feb. 4 for Eau Claire’s third ever 715 Vintage Fest

Twelve vendors were there to display and sell their vintage treasures, boasting a myriad of secondhand and upcycled styles. The Fest ran from noon to 5 p.m. and attracted a number of patrons during that time.

The brewery opened up its seating area and sold drinks to patrons of the event.

The event was orchestrated by vintage retailer Jake Weiss. 

“I’ve been selling vintage for probably three years now,” Weiss said. “I’ve also been traveling around the Midwest, doing these kinds of events in places like Chicago and Minneapolis. I just felt like Eau Claire needed one.”

Weiss said a group of vendors had done several test runs at Passion Board Skate Shop in Eau Claire prior to starting the event. 

“The test runs went really well, which made us want to expand, get some more vendors and do it in a bigger venue,” Weiss said. “I’d held this type of event in breweries in the past, so I reached out to the Brewing Projekt and they agreed to help host.”

Weiss emphasized the value of the connections the vendors make by coming together to sell.

“All of our vendors are really close-knit, and so having something they can do together helps build more of a community,” Weiss said. “The Fest serves as kind of a hangout as well. People can come together, talk, get a drink, check out clothes — it’s really unifying.”

Fátima Chávez is a fourth-year women’s gender and sexuality studies and political science student at UW-Eau Claire. She attended 715 Vintage Fest as a first-time vendor on Sunday.  

Chávez initially started selling thrifted clothes on Depop. Like a number of the vendors, she learned about the fest through social media.

“I really like the environment here,” Chávez said. “So many clothes end up in landfills, and it’s just nice to give vintage clothes a new home. I’m just doing what I love.”

Third-time vendor Caitlin Falk has been selling at 715 Vintage Fest since its first market. Falk started as a vendor at another vintage market last fall. Prior to in-person sales, Falk sold on Depop and participated in clothing swaps with friends.

Seven Suns Vintage downtown does a little market as well,” Falk said. “I did my first market with them in September. Then I just kept going with it. Getting together with people in the community and meeting people this way is a lot of fun.”

Falk said the event has grown quite a bit since the first festival. 

“It started out with just four of us,” Falk said. “So it’s awesome to see it now.”

Three more dates have been set for upcoming 715 Vintage Festival markets this spring. They will take place at The Brewing Projekt on March 9, April 13 and May 5. Weiss said another 715 Vintage Fest is likely to be scheduled during the summer as well.

“The schedule is heavily revolving around the college students,” Weiss said. “We scheduled those three during the school year so we can keep the student life here as well.”

The 715 Vintage Fest is a growing event fixing to become a staple of the Eau Claire community.

Wojahn can be reached at [email protected]

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Life
Spectator Sing Along Power Hour
Spectator Sing Along Power Hour
From Nov. 27 to Dec. 17, 10 Bachelor of Fine Arts candidates had their creative research displayed in the Foster Art Gallery. Hannah Polzin, a fifth-year ceramics student, used her work to explore “the delicate balance between decorative art and functional objects.”
Foster Gallery hosting a reception featuring the creative research of 10 BFA candidates
First-year student Olivia Verhaalen said she was excited to see the event and all the dogs on Upper Campus.
Bark Break makes its way to Upper Campus 
Nothing keeps Kyra happy like having something fun to hyperfixate on.
Tastemakers
SHIFT holds this event annually for the students at CVTC as well as the community.
Words and Waffles event takes place at SHIFT 
Spectator Sing Along Power Hour 
Spectator Sing Along Power Hour 
More in Top Stories
Fourth-year guard Nolan Blair looking to make a pass.
Men’s basketball drops conference matchup against UW-Oshkosh
Fourth year, Sammy Martel controls the puck on the forecheck. Photo by Chico La Barbera, used with permission from UWEC Athletics.
Blugolds dominate Friday matchup, then skate to a tie on Saturday night
Fall 2023 commencement was held in Zorn Arena, where it will be held again for spring commencement.
Spring commencement to be held in Zorn Arena
PHOTOS: Fall 2023 commencement
PHOTOS: Fall 2023 commencement
Students, faculty and community members held signs and spoke in front of Centennial Hall.
UWEC students protest UW System, Vos deal
Hockey finished the calendar year with a win. (Photo by Ryan Coleman)
Blugold women’s hockey beats St. Scholastica

The Spectator

The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All The Spectator Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *