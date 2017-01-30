One hundred reasons to celebrate: week 14

Pictured are campus ambassadors from 1997. Today, campus ambassadors are still a large part of welcoming transfer students and giving campus tours to potential future Blugolds.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Each week The Spectator will showcase organizations, departments, majors or other aspects of UW-Eau Claire as a part of the centennial celebrations event known as “100 Reasons to Celebrate.”

All photos courtesy of Special Collections and Archives, W.D. McIntyre Library, UW-Eau Claire.

#49 – Accounting and Finance

Students interested in accounting and finance can choose from three different majors: accounting, audit and finance. According to UW-Eau Claire’s accounting and finance webpage, students in these majors can pursue careers as auditors, tax consultants, actuaries or bank examiners.

The average starting salary for finance positions is $45,000 to $55,000 a year. The Bureau of Labor and Business Statistics states the employment of accountants is expected to grow 16 percent by 2020, and employment for finance professionals will grow 23 percent.

The Eau Claire website also highlights Dave Sarafin, an Eau Claire accounting alumni, who was awarded the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service for his duties as a senior evaluator for the U.S. Army Sustainment Command.

#50- Activities, Involvement and Leadership

Activities, Involvement and Leadership (AIL) encompasses everything that happens on campus outside of the classroom. This includes the 280 student organizations, University Activities, Greek Life, Student Leadership Programs, Student Government and Volunteerism.

The AIL’s goal is to promote a well-rounded college career with plenty of extracurricular activities in which students can partake. According to its webpage, the AIL department focuses not only on social activities, but also learning communities, first year seminars, and other programs to mold students into intelligent, contributive members of society.

The mission statement for the AIL department reads, “We foster in one another creativity, critical insight, empathy, and intellectual courage, the hallmarks of a transformative liberal education and the foundation for active citizenship and lifelong inquiry.”

Any students looking to get more involved in Eau Claire organizations can stop by the Activities, Involvement and Leadership office on the second floor of Davies for more information.

#51- Administrative Support and Knowledge Center

The Administrative Support and Knowledge Center (ASK) assists students and faculty members with any employment-related issues. According to the ASK webpage, the department is made up of six different elements – the first source team, university accounting, accounts payable, purchasing, human resources and loss prevention and safety.

The organization’s mission statement is, “Providing exemplary service with simple solutions is our top priority. We are enthusiastic about delivering superior administrative support so you can focus more of your efforts on your core mission and goals.”

The first source team is a large portion of ASK’s operation. This team answers phone calls and emails, handles travel reimbursements, cash advances, one-on-one training and more.

Those looking for assistance with anything employment-related can contact the ASK center by email at [email protected]

#52- Counseling Services

“UW-Eau Claire Counseling Services is a place on campus where you can find someone to talk to when you’re feeling hopeless, lonely, depressed, confused, upset over a relationship, or just plain stressed,” states the Eau Claire Counseling Services webpage.

Over 1,000 students use Counseling Services each year. This department offers confidential counseling to individuals, groups and couples. Whether a student is stressed, going through a traumatic event, or just needs some emotional support, Eau Claire’s Counseling Services have specialists trained to help.

The mission statement for Counseling Services as stated on their website says, “We support students in their academic and personal growth by fostering the emotional, relational, physical, spiritual and intellectual wellness of the UWEC campus community. Confidential safe counseling services are provided with an emphasis on developmental needs of students, behavioral health needs of students and partnerships with campus and community providers.”

Anyone interested in using these services can make an appointment by calling 715-836-5521 or in person by going to the Old Library, where they can be found in room 2122.