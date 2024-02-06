The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Blugolds dominate Friday matchup, then skate to a tie on Saturday night

They look to finish out the regular season strong next weekend at UW-Stout
Story by Alex Duea, Staff WriterFebruary 6, 2024
Fourth+year%2C+Sammy+Martel+controls+the+puck+on+the+forecheck.+%0APhoto+by+Chico+La+Barbera%2C+used+with+permission+from+UWEC+Athletics.
Fourth year, Sammy Martel controls the puck on the forecheck. Photo by Chico La Barbera, used with permission from UWEC Athletics.

The Blugold men’s hockey team entered the home stretch of their regular season facing off against WIAC rival UW-River Falls. The games were played on back to back nights at Hobbs Arena. 

With the regular season winding down, both games over the weekend were critical in terms of seeding for the end-of-season WIAC tournament. The Blugolds dominated Friday’s match-up 6-0. Their resounding Friday victory was followed by a shootout loss on Saturday night. 

The weekend festivities began when the puck dropped at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. The Blugolds jumped on UW-River Falls early when fourth-year Jack Johnston found second-year Cade Lemmer out in front of the net for a goal, 2:58 into the first period. 

The rest of the first period was controlled by the Blugolds but to no avail on the scoreboard. The rest of the game was led by UW-Eau Claire’s offense, scoring two more goals in the second period then three more to close out the game in the third. 

The shots on goal were relatively even, 30-24. UW-Eau Claire had an abundance of quality shots on net and scoring chances whereas UW-River Falls had only a handful of quality looks all night. 

It was senior night at Hobbs Arena for the Blugolds, a sentimental pregame for seniors on the squad.

Both teams came out firing in the second, netting two goals a piece. The Blugolds equalized the score, putting one behind the UW-River Falls goaltender with less than a minute to go in the period. 

Both teams fought hard in the third period but neither could add a tally to their goal total resulting in the teams to tie. That being said, the action carried over into a 3 vs. 3 overtime period in which neither team could find the back of the net. 

Following overtime the teams went toe to toe in a shootout, where the Blugolds ultimately fell to UW-River Falls.

Head coach Matt Loen talked about the seniors and what they bring to the team following the shootout on Saturday night. 

“Leadership as a group has got them a lot of wins,” Loen said. “They’re great people off the ice, good students, and great for our program all the years they’ve been here.”

Tyler Love, a graduate student, commented on the focus of the team heading into the end of the regular season and WIAC tournament. 

“Just keep doing what we’re doing, we’re 7-1 in our last eight games so staying focused on our process is the main thing,” Love said.

According to Love, the Blugold locker room is confident as they look to make a run in the WIAC tournament.

The Blugolds close out their regular season at UW-Stout next weekend with hopes of securing the N0. 2 seed in the WIAC tournament. After the weekend series, UW-Eau Claire fell to No. 19 in the national rankings and is looking to finish their regular season on a high note. 

Duea can be reached at [email protected]

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Second-year Blugold Emma Loen performing her balance beam routine. (Photo used with permission from Austin Tanner)
UWEC falls short of First at La Crosse gymnastics meet, but beats out Greenville
The Blugold men and women’s track teams huddle up. Photo used with permission from Dan Schwamberger.
Blugolds indoor track team stands tall despite sitting many key players
Blugolds focused on rebounding and defending against the Warriors. (Photo by Chico La Barbera, used with permission from Blugold Athletics)
UWEC women's basketball falls to Lutheran College
Wrestler Tristan Massie against Brayden Peet from UW-Whitewater. (Photo by Shane Opatz, used with permission from Blugold Athletics)
UWEC wrestling defeats UW-Whitewater in home match
Michael Casper attempts a three-point shot. (Photo by Bill Hoepner, used with permission from Blugold Athletics)
Men’s basketball team picks up another win on the road
Hockey finished the calendar year with a win. (Photo by Ryan Coleman)
Blugold women’s hockey beats St. Scholastica
More in Top Stories
Fall 2023 commencement was held in Zorn Arena, where it will be held again for spring commencement.
Spring commencement to be held in Zorn Arena
PHOTOS: Fall 2023 commencement
PHOTOS: Fall 2023 commencement
Students, faculty and community members held signs and spoke in front of Centennial Hall.
UWEC students protest UW System, Vos deal
From Nov. 27 to Dec. 17, 10 Bachelor of Fine Arts candidates had their creative research displayed in the Foster Art Gallery. Hannah Polzin, a fifth-year ceramics student, used her work to explore “the delicate balance between decorative art and functional objects.”
Foster Gallery hosting a reception featuring the creative research of 10 BFA candidates
First-year student Olivia Verhaalen said she was excited to see the event and all the dogs on Upper Campus.
Bark Break makes its way to Upper Campus 
Nothing keeps Kyra happy like having something fun to hyperfixate on.
Tastemakers

The Spectator

The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All The Spectator Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *