Indoor Track and Field prepares for final weekend before Conference

Seth Abrahamson, Copy EditorFebruary 14, 2018Leave a Comment

Seth Abrahamson

The Blugold Men's and Women's track and field team competed at the St. Thomas invite this weekend.
The Blugold Men's and Women's track and field team competed at the St. Thomas invite this weekend.

SUBMITTED

SUBMITTED

The UW- Eau Claire track and field teams had an impressive showing this past weekend at the  St.Thomas invite. The men’s and women’s team took home two victories respectively.

No team scores were taken from the meet, but individual scores remained high. Darin Lau, senior, won the 5000-meter (14:22:53) and Dylan Cooper, second year, won the 60-meter hurdles (8.62.) Along with winning the 60-meter hurdles, Cooper finished second in the high jump (6-2.25) to St. Thomas athlete Jake Kelly (6-4.25). Dylan Lueck and Kyle Groven, both second years, and Brendon Paucek, senior, also had successful weekends, placing in the top three in their personal events.

The women had an equally impressive weekend as the men. Two individual events were won, while many other athletes finished in the top five.

The 4×400 relay team consisting of Ashleigh Buergi, senior, Glory Hecker and Sasha Riley, both second years, and Lizzy Keena, first year, won the event (4:03:07) over fellow relay team of Alaina Syverson, first year, Tommie Brenner and Hanna Reed, both juniors and Sarah Moen, first year who took fourth (4:11:40).

Also taking home top honors was Ashley Agrimson, first year, who won the long jump (17-7.00). The 3000-meter, 60-meter, high jump and the weight throw all saw women Blugolds finish in the top five.

Mel Becker, senior, a distance runner has had a very successful year in the mile. She ranks number 1 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association (WIAC) and number 23 in the nation in the mile.

Becker had a personal best in the mile this past weekend at St. Thomas with a time of 5:03. She finished in 7th place. Becker was happy with how the whole team performed this weekend, especially with herself and her fellow distance teammates.

“The whole team performed very well, I was happy with everyone,” Becker said. “ The distance group tends to start slow at the beginning of the season, but when the meets count, we show our talent.”

Traveling to UW-Oshkosh for their final meet this weekend provides some a last chance to prove themselves and for others, a tune-up meet before the conference meet; when it really matters.

Becker, who has already qualified for the conference meet, is taking this weekend off to to refocus herself and mentally prepare for the track and field postseason.

“This is a mental weekend for me. I’m going to take it easy,” Becker said. “ In my mind, the season is just about to start.”

The Blugolds will travel to UW-Oshkosh for their final meet this weekend before the WIAC Conference meet on Feb. 23-24 in UW-Stevens Point.

 

Indoor Track and Field prepares for final weekend before Conference