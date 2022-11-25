Nostalgialistic

“Where you lead, I will follow anywhere that you tell me to. If you need, you need me to be with you I will follow where you lead.”

This is part of the well-known theme song to “Gilmore Girls.”

Imagine sitting on the couch with your family with pizza and snacks watching your favorite comfort show.

We all have that one show that just sticks with us that we will always come back to. For me, that is “Gilmore Girls.”

The first time I watched the show was in my sophomore year of high school. My mom and I would try to watch it together when we could and even when I would watch it on my own, I would catch her up on what was happening. Since then, it has become my comfort show.

Any time I don’t have anything to watch but want to watch something this is the show I turn to. While it may be background noise I always know what is going on and what is going to happen next.

While I was born a few years after the first season aired, I still related to the show well and enjoyed the stories that came with it. It aired from 2000-2007, ending with seven seasons and 153 episodes.

It is a show I will never stop recommending. There is something for everyone from romance to drama to comedy. It is a show that has it all and with seven seasons there is a lot to enjoy.

It takes place in the small mythical town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut following mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore.

Fall and winter are the perfect time to watch or rewatch the show, as that is when some of the most memorable episodes take place.

Each episode is captivating and plays well with the storyline. The first time through you have to watch it all in order, but after that, it can be fun to bounce around depending on what season it is outside.

While I started watching it in high school, I have a lot of friends currently watching the show and I love seeing where they are at and waiting to see their reaction to what happens next.

Even though I did not grow up in a small town, the show has a way of transporting you there.

In the small town, there is a place called Luke’s Diner which is where Rory and Lorelai spend a lot of their time.

While I have never had a place where I always hang out, I love going to the local coffee shops because it gives me a similar feeling when I am there. They always remind me of the show and the Gilmores’ coffee obsession.

This show will never not make me laugh. With the ups and downs and real-life examples, this show has grown to be one of my favorites.

Even though I watched the show so long ago it still holds a special place in my heart. Now it is time to sit back, eat some pizza, drink some coffee and enjoy some “Gilmore Girls.”

