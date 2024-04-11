The cats versus dogs question is controversial for some, leading to hours-long debates, family feuds and even the end of friendships (kidding). However, my answer to this question is cats over dogs any day, and it’s hard to convince me otherwise.

I love cats, if you couldn’t tell. You may call me a crazy cat lady, but it is true. My family has three indoor cats named Puma, Tiger and Snickerdoodle. My cat, Snickerdoodle, is part Siamese and we got her at The Humane Society.

My brothers’ cats are Puma and Tiger (clearly theirs because they didn’t come up with creative names) and they are also brothers. We got both of them from my aunt and they are from the same litter.

Dottie is also at my parent’s house and has been promoted from an outdoor cat to a garage cat. She is really sweet and purrs louder than any cat you have ever heard. She may get promoted to an indoor cat if she doesn’t beat up Puma anymore.

At our family farm in Wisconsin, cats flock to the area because of the surrounding dairy farms. Cats always find their way to a dairy farm. We have several cats that show up at the farm, but the three main visitors are Mr. Cheese, Gorgonzola and Mama Kitty.

Mr. Cheese was one of the first recurring visitors at the farm and is the best snuggler. This cat could sleep through a tornado because he sleeps so deeply.

Continuing with cheese-themed names is Gorgonzola, which sounds perfect given his elderly appearance. Despite his big stature, he is a big baby.

Mama Kitty never got assigned a cheese name for some reason, but she loves prancing in the yard and beating up Gorgonzola.

The cat distribution system has treated my family well and in return, we treat the cats to heated houses, sleepovers and soup bones for their snacking needs.

Now that we have introduced some of my cats, I can prove to you that cats are better than dogs. Firstly, you do not have to take a cat outside to use the restrooms.

Dog owners have to take their pets out in sub-zero temperatures, windstorms and other natural disasters when nature calls. You think that would be the worst part, but they then have to clean up after their canine.

Cats on the other hand, are very easy to litter box train and even are born with it. Even Mr. Cheese, who had lived all of his life outside before prancing to our doorstep, knew how to use a litterbox the first time he slept inside during some of the colder winter days.

Dogs also stink. Not necessarily bad, but dogs have a particular dog scent. Cats, at least mine, smell nice or don’t have a particular odor. They smell like furniture in my house or grass on the lawn for example.

Another reason I believe in cats’ superiority over dogs is the fact they purr. I love it when they purr because I know how happy they are, but studies have also shown that it has health benefits.

According to the article “The Therapeutic Benefits of A Cat’s Purr,” from Virginia Beach Veterinary Hospital, the vibrations in a cat’s purr have been shown to reduce inflammation and aid in the healing process.

While I love cats and dogs, I am a cat person through and through and it would be very hard to waiver from my position.

Moris can be reached at [email protected].