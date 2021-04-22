Sonnentag Complex referendum sparks discussions on administration, sustainability and student dollars

The Editorial Board feels there was not enough time for students to knowledgeably complete the referendum survey.

On Wednesday, April 14, it was announced a student majority voted to support the funding operations of the new Sonnentag Complex Event and Wellness Center after its construction.

However, many students are concerned with the results of the referendum, specifically its lack of notice and background detail from administrators on the UW-Eau Claire campus.

The voting for the Sonnentag student funding took place alongside the 2021 spring Student Senate elections, which were held April 12 to 14.

Students first received an email notice of the election from Anna Ziebell, student body president, on Tuesday, March 30.

Ziebell guided UW-Eau Claire students to the Sonnentag Complex student informational webpage, with “necessary details” on the project.

This measure was passed with a 61% approval (1,426) out of 1,651 students who participated in the election.

The Spectator editorial staff believes the student body did not have enough time — in the two-day window of the election — to make a well-rounded decision on whether they were in favor of student dollars being put toward the complex.

The amount of students who participated in the election is drastically smaller than the amount currently enrolled at UW-Eau Claire: There are currently 11,255 undergraduate and graduate students, according to Data USA.

“Once again, we are calling on the university’s lack of transparency of when information is being released to students,” A Spectator staff member said. “This is not the first time where the campus staff, faculty and students have been made aware of an administrative decision with little to no notice.”

The referendum detailed a fee of no more than $90 a semester for the use and maintenance of Sonnentag. It was made aware by Chancellor James C. Schmidt that students will not begin paying the fee until the complex construction is completed.

The Chippewa Valley YMCA was originally meant to be a partner in the project until the organization made the decision in 2019 to no longer contribute to funding, the Spectator wrote in 2020.

The Davies Student Center, constructed in 2010, had a similar approach in acquiring its funding.

The Davies Student Center was paid for by students through segregated fees, the Spectator wrote, with a final cost of $48.8 million.

Students who voted to pass a referendum to build the student center did not have to pay for the fees added to student tuition later after the building was constructed — as many did not attend UW-Eau Claire by the time the center was constructed.

The Spectator editorial staff feels this structure of voting does not benefit the future student body of the university. Students who will not see the completion of the Sonnentag Complex were the ones voting on whether future students should pay for it.

Another topic of debate has been the sustainability efforts being discussed for the complex’s construction — or a lack thereof.

A certification for sustainability, also known as a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Certification, recognizes the amount of green building strategies a construction or renovation of a building contains.

According to the Recycle Track Systems, In order to become LEED certified, a buildings design and infrastructure must:

Be in compliance with environmental regulations and standards.

Meet the threshold of floor area requirements.

Meet a minimum of building occupancy in terms of number of users.

Maintain a reasonable site boundary.

Be a permanent building.

Share energy and water usage data.

A LEED recognition would require a university sustainability coordinator and the UW-Eau Claire Foundation to assure large donor dollars toward its completion. The next step will determine if the building will be accepted or denied to certification.

The UW-Eau Claire campus has not had an administrative sustainability coordinator on campus since the beginning of the Sonnentag Complex design.

Brian Drollinger, director for risk management and safety, has been named as a potential sustainability coordinator to begin in the fall of 2021, according to Grace Crickette, vice chancellor of finance.

With a lack of administrative sustainability infrastructure on our campus — until this year — The Spectator editorial board said they feel the LEED certification has not been considered thoroughly enough in the present design of the complex.

If the Sonnentag design team were to consider sustainability and LEED requirements within the new complex, the discussion would have needed to occur months prior in the original design blueprint.

