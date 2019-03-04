“Rap Or Go To The League” 2 Chainz and Lebron’s latest release

2 Chainz stepped onto the court with an all star-roster for his newest 2019 LP “Rap Or Go To The League” with the help of Los Angeles Laker Lebron James as executive producer. The album features names like Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Chance the Rapper, Young Thug, Lil Wayne and Travis Scott.

“Rap Or Go To The League” is 2 Chainz’s 5th studio album. The project runs 54 minutes long with 14 tracks. The aging 2 Chainz’s experience and maturity really shows that the 41-year-old has been in the game for some time now.

The title “Rap Or Go To The League” refers to the only two ways to get out of inner-city black communities, by rapping or playing basketball.

As stated in a Def Jam press release, the album “Challenges the notion that the only way out of the inner city is either to become a rapper or a ball player… (the album) flips that trope on its head, celebrating black excellence and focusing on the power of education and entrepreneurship.”

The first three songs are full of soul that lifts the spirit, a sound new to 2 Chainz, but complements him well. “Money in the way,” the third track, especially has a gospel soul beat and contagious energy.

In “Statute of Limitations,” 2 Chainz raps about selling drugs to other rappers before he became one himself. The beat is a staple 2 Chainz trap rap which appears again with “Whip” featuring Travis Scott.

“NCAA” is another boisterous banger 2 Chainz is so well known for. Kendrick follows on the next track “Momma I Hit A Lick” with an experimental beat that the two rappers tag team flawlessly.

The tempo drops on the second half of the LP starting with “Rule The World” featuring Ariana Grande. Although the track doesn’t quite fit the album content, the unusual duo fit quite well.

“Girls Best Friend” and “2 Dollar Bill” are club and party ready.

“I’m Not Crazy, Love is” finds itself with the most interesting duo feature with Chance the Rapper and Kodak Black. The song’s vibes are slow and easy. Chance comes in after 2 Chainz opens with a slow but steady effortless flow followed by Kodak with the same kinda dreamy passive bars.

The album wraps up with “Sam” – another dreamy effortless flowing 2 Chainz rapping high above the clouds.

