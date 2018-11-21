The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

Kar Wei Cheng, Multimedia EditorNovember 21, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Kar Wei Cheng

More stories from Kar Wei Cheng

Keeping up with the Kar-fashions
November 13, 2018

Essentials to survive the Midwestern winter

Savannah Reeves

Savannah Reeves

Advertisement

Slideshow • 4 Photos
Kar Wei Cheng
Jia Hui Chan, a third-year finance and information systems student, said her winter essentials include lip balm, hand lotion and a good pair of mittens — because her skin cracks easily during the dry winter. “Lip balm with menthol as an ingredient works very well for me,” she said. “As for lotions, I prefer the thicker consistency and would avoid the heavily scented ones.”
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

About the Contributor
Kar Wei Cheng, Multimedia Editor

Kar Wei Cheng is the multimedia editor at The Spectator and a third-year student studying integrated strategic communications with an emphasis in public...

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Column

Vigor in the Valley
Vigor in the Valley
Ballin’ on a Budget
Ballin’ on a Budget
On Hawai’i Time
On Hawai’i Time
Getting Weird
Getting Weird
Wait, that’s illegal?
Wait, that’s illegal?

Other stories filed under Multimedia

Families First, Safety First
Families First, Safety First
Hoppy Time
Hoppy Time
Keeping up with the Kar-fashions
Keeping up with the Kar-fashions
5th annual Gatsby’s Gala
5th annual Gatsby’s Gala
Gluten-free Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is coming up, which means that we are all going to be taking a break from work and school for this food-based holiday. Navigating Thanksg...

Navigate Left
  • Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

    Column

    Vigor in the Valley

  • Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

    Column

    Ballin’ on a Budget

  • Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

    Column

    On Hawai’i Time

  • Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

    Column

    Getting Weird

  • Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

    Column

    Wait, that’s illegal?

  • Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

    Column

    The Tator

  • Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

    Column

    Vigor in the Valley

  • Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

    Column

    Wait, that’s illegal?

  • Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

    Column

    Getting it together: the remix

  • Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

    Column

    Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

Navigate Right
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Keeping up with the Kar-fashions