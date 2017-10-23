The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Ed board

Emilee Wentland, Op/Ed EditorOctober 23, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Emilee Wentland

More stories from Emilee Wentland

Ed board
October 16, 2017

Will more places rename their schools, following the lead of one in Mississippi?

Advertisement

An elementary school in Jackson, Mississippi is being renamed after Barack Obama, according to CNN.

The school is currently named after the only President of the Confederacy, Jefferson Davis.

The community proposed renaming the school the population is 98 percent African-American after the first black president.

The name change came to be after the school district board decided last month to allow the option to rename schools if they were named after Confederate leaders.

The name change will occur next school year, CNN reported.

The Spectator Editorial Board assembled to dispute whether or not more schools will follow this one in Mississippi.

The first speaker thought the name change was a good idea since the 44th President represents civil rights rather than slavery.

One member said they couldn’t see why anyone would be upset about the name change.

“There could be the argument of ‘you’re taking away history…’ but I don’t think you can put up much of a fight about this, because this is … a learning environment,” the member said. “This is not what students should be held under.”

Another member said they don’t know the number of schools named after Confederate historic figures, but it’s more than just this school. It’s “uncomfortable” to put students in a learning environment named after someone who did not respect black people, the speaker said.

“It just seems a little silly to have schools with the name of a Confederate leader,” the speaker said, “especially if way over the majority of the population is African-American.”

One member pointed out the schools don’t need to be named after presidents or historical figures.

“I don’t think that’s necessary,” they said. “That doesn’t really have anything to do with anything, I guess. It shouldn’t be a big deal to change it.”

The Spectator Editorial Board voted 7-0-1, saying more schools will follow suit of this one in Mississippi and one member choosing to abstain from voting.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Opinion

Are ghosts real?
Are ghosts real?
The Tator
The Tator
Conspiracy Corner: The anti-drug program DARE may have connections to the New World Order
Conspiracy Corner: The anti-drug program DARE may have connections to the New World Order
On the street with Kendall Ruchti
On the street with Kendall Ruchti
Education that goes beyond the classroom: Why everyone should study abroad
Education that goes beyond the classroom: Why everyone should study abroad
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Ed board

    News

    Blugold gets his images featured in USA Today College Guide

  • Ed board

    News

    Towers Halls get a new name

  • Ed board

    News

    Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students

  • Ed board

    News

    Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question

  • Ed board

    Currents

    Tangled Up In Hue celebrates shop dog’s retirement with fifth annual Dog Art Show

  • Ed board

    Currents

    International Fall Fest cultivates community

  • Ed board

    News

    Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism

  • Ed board

    News

    Chancellor Schmidt advocating for DACA participants

  • Ed board

    Currents

    A look into the life of a local beekeeper

  • Ed board

    News

    Hilltop Bowling Alley to be reconstructed

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Ed board