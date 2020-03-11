Note: “We pick three” is a rotating column where Spectator writers pick their top three upcoming events in the Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley.

STOMP

Coming to Eau Claire on Friday, March 20 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence is STOMP, an international percussion group.

The group comprises eight members. There are 12 members in the tour group: Jordon Brooks, Joshua Cruz, Jonathan Elkins, Jasmine Joyner, Alexis Juliano, Riley Korrell, Cary Lamb, Jr., Serena Morgan, Artis Olds, Sean Perham, Ivan Salazar and Cade Slattery.

There are characters in the show that are played by the performers. There is Sarge, the determined leader, Doctor Who, the guy who does crazy things, Mozzie, the acrobat, Particle Man, a warrior with a sharp sense of detail, Cornish, the funny one, Ringo, the musical one, and Bin B—-, the tough one.

The group uses things people might call “unconventional” percussion instruments, such as matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and hubcaps.

On their website, some people describe the show as “The BEST show ever!” and “One of the best things I have ever seen!” and “Captivating! My heart thumped to every beat.”

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $50. The Pablo Center is located at 120 Graham Avenue, Eau Claire, WI.

Sneaky Art

Nishant Jain, known professionally as the Sneaky Artist, will be demonstrating his talent of sneaky art — the practice of observing your surroundings and drawing what’s around you without drawing attention to yourself.

According to his website, Nishant was pursuing a Ph.D. in neuroscience while drawing stick figure webcomics on the side until 2016, when he dropped out to pursue his career as a writer-illustrator.

Nishant draws wherever he travels. He hopes to one day make Sneaky Art of the whole world.

Several of his travel sketchbooks as well as his coffee table book, “SneakyArt of Eau Claire” will be on display. Free portraits come with every book purchase.

The demonstration will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 at the Volume One Gallery. Volume One is located at 205 N. Dewey St. Eau Claire, WI.

Sub-Zero Brass & Red Cedar Wood

Sub-Zero Brass is a quintet based in northwestern Wisconsin formed in November 2017. Usually, they play at weddings, parties, galas and more.

The Red Cedar Wood quintet is a group from Rice Lake’s Red Cedar Wood Symphony.

The two groups will be collaborating to perform various classical and contemporary pieces at the Grace Lutheran Church on Sunday, March 22, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. The event is free.

The Grace Lutheran Church is located at 202 W. Grand Avenue, Eau Claire, WI.

