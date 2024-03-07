Bradford Heap plans to resign from Student Senate

Brett Farmer served on the Student Senate vacancy committee during the 65th session and said he remembers being impressed when Bradford Heap interviewed for the vacant senator position.

“He blew our socks off then and he hasn’t stopped since,” said Farmer, 67th session student body president. “I’ve been so grateful to get to know him, not only work with him but to get to know him as a best friend.”

Heap, now a third-year health care administration student, first joined the senate as an at-large senator during the first semester of his first year after he had met Jaden Mikoulinskii, student body president at the time, when he toured campus as a prospective student.

“She was actually my campus ambassador when I came here originally,” Heap said. “I reached out to her because I was ambitious and looking to get involved.”

By the end of his first spring semester, he had been appointed as the Student Organization Commission (SOC) director for the 66th session and then reappointed to the same directorship a year later.

After serving for three sessions, Heap announced his plans to resign from his position during Monday’s senate meeting. Heap said his decision comes down to reprioritizing himself.

“I’m here to get an education and although I think I am a very ambitious and driven person to a fault, it’s only recently I’ve realized that it’s kind of all came down crashing at once,” Heap said. “I’m looking to put myself first and enjoy my remaining time in college.”

In his final director’s report, Heap reflected on his time in the senate and the close connections he was able to make.

“It has been the personal connections and memories I’ve made that I feel truly left my legacy,” Heap said. “This body stands as one of the most special unique organizations on campus comprising some of the most inspiring and impactful people I’ve ever met in my life. There has never been a moment where I haven’t felt accepted and celebrated and encouraged to bring forth the best of myself.”

Heap was involved in creating the Party Registry System, a collaboration between the senate and the Eau Claire Police Department to reduce the number of noise complaints filed against UW-Eau Claire students. Heap also serves as the president of Blugold Hype Squad, a student organization that promotes school spirit and increased turnout at sporting events.

Heap said he sees Tia Beirne, a first-year education major and the current SOC intern, as a possible successor.

“I’ve really enjoyed being able to serve as a mentor role for her and kind of help her with this role,” Heap said. “So hopefully she’s ready and up for the task at the end of the year and we’ll get that nomination.”

Farmer said Bierne would be a good fit for the position, but is unsure if it’s worth it to go through the director nomination process this late in the session. Instead, Farmer said he plans to see if the bylaws would allow them to appoint her as a temporary chair for the commission.

Heap will be formally resigning at the next senate meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 11 in the Dakota Ballroom of Davies Student Center.

“I think it’s been a great run and I really love my time here but it’s time for me to step away,” Heap said.

