Student+Senate+to+create+new+health+commission

The Student Senate met at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5 in the Dakota Ballroom of Davies Student Center.

The night began with a presentation from President Brett Farmer focused on the first two chapters of the newly written bylaws. The current bylaws are over 160 pages and is the governing document of the senate.

There are no revisions or amendments being made as the piece is being fully rewritten. The night’s presentation is the first of three, the next of which will be introduced during the Feb. 19 meeting.Farmer stated the bylaws keep the same information as the previous, and this is only a simplification for consistency and length.

The biggest corrections made was the removal of repetitive clauses. The condensed chapters 1 and 2 are 12 pages long, while the original was 27.

Senator Kaitlyn Hevrin introduced bill 67-B-5 to create a committee to develop a commission focused on student health. While introducing the bill, Hevrin said health is a priority, specifically highlighting the importance of maintaining wellbeing in an academic setting.

This piece of legislation aims to tie together multiple departments. The bill includes the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Counseling Services, Services for Students with Disabilities and Student Health Service. Hevrin also said they eventually plan to tie-in recreation and the pre-professional health sciences programs.

Hevrin referenced a loophole in the bylaws, which gave the senate the ability to vote on the bill that night.

After the vote passed, discussion then began. Senator Matthew Lehner said the bill would have a significant impact on students’ wellbeing.

The bill will create a commission with both members of the senate and students not involved serving in the body.

“Having senators and directors that are in the body and know the processes of what a commission does on a weekly basis is really important, but then also having that input from students outside the Senate to see what they want to see in this commission,” Vice President Sam Consiglio said.

Intergovernmental Affairs Director Mei Bean discussed how committees have had to deal with health issues, and how this will release a burden from them.

Bean said creating this commission is, “one of the best things we could do for students.”

The bill passed unanimously 37-0-2, and the committee will hold its first meeting this Wednesday.

The senate then moved to fill the open positions on the new committee to create bylaws for the health commission. The bill states that only two directors and two senators can serve on the committee.

Four directors that applied: Bean, Senate Personnel Director Lily Eisele, Student Organizations Director Brad Heap and Academic Affairs Director Colin Rafter; and nine senators: Avery De-Ruyter, Vicki Czap, Chase Nelson, Jonathan Hull, Madi Shafman, Kaityn Hevrin, Sarah Mulhauf, Nelly Christelle and Reagan Jimenez.

A secret vote occurred and Heap, Eisele, Hevrin and De-Ruyter were appointed.

“It’s exciting, there’s a lot of passion and excitement,” Farmer said. “So it’ll clearly build itself fast, which is going to be so cool to see.”

The senate adjourned at 7:59 p.m. and the next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12 in the Dakota Ballroom.

Leick can be reached at [email protected].