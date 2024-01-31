Spring commencement to be held in Zorn Arena

The UW-Eau Claire Commencement Office announced Wednesday that the May 18 spring commencement would be held in Zorn Arena instead of the Sonnentag Event Center in the County Materials Complex.

University leaders and administrators previously said the fall 2023 commencement would be the last ceremony held in Zorn Arena. The construction of the complex began in 2022 and was estimated to be completed spring 2024, according to Integrated Marketing and Communications.

The Commencement Office sent an email Wednesday afternoon to graduating students about the spring commencement location but did not explain why the Sonnentag Event Center would not be used.

“We are excited to let you know you will be part of a historic celebration this spring as you will be the last class of Blugolds to walk across the stage during commencement at Zorn Arena,” the Commencement Office said in the email. “Since 1953, thousands of Blugolds have celebrated their commencement in Zorn Arena. The spring graduating class of 2024 will mark the milestone of 100,000 Blugolds invited to celebrate commencement in Zorn Arena. We are excited you can be part of this historic event that will kick off our Farewell to Zorn celebrations!”

Corry Mahnke, commencement coordinator, said administration hoped commencement would be held in the Sonnentag Event Center this spring but “we knew we would be cutting it down to the wire.”

Student Body President Brett Farmer, a fourth-year public relations student, said he and many graduating students are disappointed by the announcement, especially after administration previously publicly stated spring commencement would be held in the Sonnentag Event Center.

“Without a specific cause or reason for moving the graduation — aside from a prolonged timeline — I wish that there had been better communication about the chance of being back in Zorn, solely to avoid disappointing so many students,” Farmer said.

