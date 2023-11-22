Student Senate passes resolution supporting transgender athletes

The Student Senate meeting began at 6:01 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 in the Dakota Ballroom in Davies Student Center. The senate was noticeably smaller this week, with senators absent for fall break.

There was a moment of silence held for Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The night began with a presentation from Jay Dobson, chief of the UW-Eau Claire police. He discussed the plans to hire new security positions for the Sonnentag Complex, as he brought up the concern for the large center.

Dobson said there will be a new vehicle in use for the SafeRide program alongside new staff, which will allow for shorter wait times. He also said that so far in 2023 there have been 893 escorts with SafeRide, a great increase from the past few years.

Dobson also discussed the number of arrests, with just 14 student arrests occurring this year. President Brett Farmer said Dobson information was very helpful.

“There was just a lot of information that I think students don’t know and there’s a huge misconception about it,” Farmer said.

The senate then moved to the Finance Commission, with Director Ben Johnson reintroducing bill 67-B-3 to the senate. He introduced the fact that there is a request to increase the segregated fee by $5, bringing the total to $153.

The bill passed with a vote of 27-0-2 and will officially go into effect.

The senate then went on to discuss resolution 67-R-7. Intergovernmental Affairs Director Mei Bean introduced the resolution, supporting transgender athletes in athletics and opposing the notion that they do not belong in collegiate athletics.

The resolution supports athletes at both the intramural and varsity levels. This resolution comes after an open forum occurred last week, giving students the opportunity to share their feedback.

This resolution came after the Wisconsin State Assembly passed bill 378, trying to ban transgender students from athletics. Vice President Sam Consiglio said there was a sense of commitment in the room.

“I think the passage of the resolution tonight shows that our commitment to making communities on campus that could easily be swept under the rug,” Consiglio said.

“The point of sports is not (just) to win, you know, and especially when you look at. Like intramurals, you’re creating community and all that this resolution does is tear apart community,” Farmer said.

Following the introduction of the bill, the senate then moved to debate. Information Technology Commission Director Drew Moorhead spoke to the lack of direct intervention in the bill. This opened the floor to a discussion on what actions should be taken.

“It’s important to note too that resolutions and bills honestly as well (are) not the end of the action that’s being taken,” Consiguelo said.

There was also a discussion of the Wisconsin State Assembly Bill 378 being blatantly sexist by only discussing transgender women and not mentioning transgender men. The resolution passed with a vote of 19-0-4.

The senate adjourned at 7:15 p.m. and the next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27 in the Dakota Ballroom in Davies.

