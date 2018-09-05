The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

New Science and Health Sciences Building passes first step in approval process

Taylor Reisdorf, Currents EditorSeptember 5, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Taylor Reisdorf

More stories from Taylor Reisdorf

Boss Women: Highlighting businesswomen in Eau Claire
September 4, 2018

Biennial capital budget proposal, with funding for new science and health sciences building, recently approved by UW-System Board of Regents

Philips+Hall+has+been+a+part+of+UW-Eau+Claire+campus+since+1963.
Philips Hall has been a part of UW-Eau Claire campus since 1963.

Philips Hall has been a part of UW-Eau Claire campus since 1963.

Sam Farley

Sam Farley

Philips Hall has been a part of UW-Eau Claire campus since 1963.

Advertisement

A simple stroll around the UW-Eau Claire campus makes it clear that the university is in a transitional state. Construction sites are scattered throughout both upper and lower campus, and the symphonies of various trucks and tools blare as students hustle to their classes.

The changes coming to UW-Eau Claire go beyond what the eye can see and what the ear can hear. According to the UW-Eau Claire website, on Aug. 23, a biennial capital budget proposal, which includes funding for a new UW-Eau Claire Science and Health Sciences Building, was approved by the UW-System Board of Regents.

The approved budget proposal allots a total of $256.15 million to construct the new hall – $109 million will be allocated to the 2019-2021 biennium and $147.15 million for the 2021-2023 biennium.

Assistant Chancellor for Facilities and University Relations Mike Rindo said the new Science and Health Sciences Building, which has been a topic of discussion since 2008 and will replace the outdated Phillips Science Hall, is a part of the university’s 2010-2030 Master Plan.

Some other aspects included in the 2010-2030 Master Plan — completed and uncompleted — include Davies Student Center (completed in 2012), Centennial Hall (completed in 2014), the Pablo Confluence Center (completed in 2018), Garfield Avenue (ongoing), the Karlgaard Towers renovations (ongoing) and a new residence hall (ongoing).

The recent budget approval is the first of many steps in the approval process, Rindo said.

Many factors — structural and functional — contribute to the need to tear down Phillips Hall and start anew, Rindo said.

“Phillips is 55 years old; it was constructed in 1963 when science education was very, very different,” Rindo said. “It has a lot of single-use labs, not a lot of collaborative spaces. … It still has all the original windows, the roof leaks badly, it’s overcrowded.”

A large focus of the construction is the desired research collaboration with Mayo Clinic, Rindo said.

Rindo said the new Science and Health Sciences Building — which will be replacing the Putnam and Katherine Thomas residence halls — won’t negatively affect university housing. In fact, because of planned residence hall renovations and constructions, Rindo said bed numbers will be up by about 33% when all is said and done.

Additionally, Rindo said that since the two lower campus housing options will be replaced, steps have been taken to keep housing handicap-accessible. Alternatives include Aspenson Mogenson and additional housing options on State Street.

Professor Harry Jol, who has been a part of the Geography and Anthropology department since 1996, said that an up-to-date science building with new teaching labs, research labs and places for graduate students would allow for more dynamic teaching and variety. He said he sees it as vital to UW-Eau Claire’s success.  

“Having traveled around different parts of this country as well as internationally, I’ve noticed there are a lot of new science buildings being built,” Jol said. “A lot of universities are attracting a lot of students by having these new science buildings, and by not having one, we’re losing students.”

A major stress throughout the upcoming process should be transparency, Jol said. It’s important for students, faculty and stakeholders to be included in the conversation regarding the new science hall.  

In the next step of the approval process, according to the UW-Eau Claire website, the biennial budget request that includes the new science building will be sent to the state Department of Administration. Here, it will be considered part of the governor’s executive budget. Information regarding the governor’s executive budget will be released sometime this January or February, Rindo said.

If all goes as planned, Rindo said the design process for the new Science and Health Sciences Building will begin in 2019, with construction beginning in 2021 and finishing up in 2023.

“If we can get a modern, state-of-the-art science and health sciences hall, it really will open up many more opportunities for our students and faculty and our collaboration with Mayo,” Rindo said. “It’s not only good for the campus, it’s good for our region.”

 

Reisdorf can be reached at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

About the Contributors
Taylor Reisdorf, Currents Editor
Taylor Reisdorf is a fourth-year English Critical Studies student. She enjoys traveling, books of all kinds, food, margaritas and her amazing friends.
Sam Farley, Staff Photographer
Sam Farley is a junior student studying multimedia and web design with a minor in Spanish. She can be found outside with her camera, at the nearest bowling alley or on campus solving cryptoquotes and watching Tasty cooking videos.
Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

UWEC recognizes eight faculty members for their excellence
UWEC recognizes eight faculty members for their excellence
BMB boasts biggest marching band in midwest
BMB boasts biggest marching band in midwest
Student Office of Sustainability strives to make students conscious of their impact on the environment with new Tower Gardens
Student Office of Sustainability strives to make students conscious of their impact on the environment with new Tower Gardens
‘Reclaim the UW’: students and faculty speak out against budget cuts
‘Reclaim the UW’: students and faculty speak out against budget cuts
Police Blotter
Police Blotter

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Flavorful finds at Food Truck Friday
Flavorful finds at Food Truck Friday
Student Office of Sustainability strives to make students conscious of their impact on the environment with new Tower Gardens
Student Office of Sustainability strives to make students conscious of their impact on the environment with new Tower Gardens
‘Reclaim the UW’: students and faculty speak out against budget cuts
‘Reclaim the UW’: students and faculty speak out against budget cuts
University remembers Blugolds
University remembers Blugolds
UW-Eau Claire students motivate runners in Eau Claire Marathon
UW-Eau Claire students motivate runners in Eau Claire Marathon
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • New Science and Health Sciences Building passes first step in approval process

    News

    UWEC recognizes eight faculty members for their excellence

  • New Science and Health Sciences Building passes first step in approval process

    News

    BMB boasts biggest marching band in midwest

  • New Science and Health Sciences Building passes first step in approval process

    News

    Student Office of Sustainability strives to make students conscious of their impact on the environment with new Tower Gardens

  • New Science and Health Sciences Building passes first step in approval process

    News

    ‘Reclaim the UW’: students and faculty speak out against budget cuts

  • New Science and Health Sciences Building passes first step in approval process

    News

    Police Blotter

  • New Science and Health Sciences Building passes first step in approval process

    News

    University remembers Blugolds

  • New Science and Health Sciences Building passes first step in approval process

    News

    UAC Springfest: ‘Giving back to students’

  • New Science and Health Sciences Building passes first step in approval process

    News

    Student Senate confirms director appointments for 62nd Session

  • New Science and Health Sciences Building passes first step in approval process

    News

    UW-Eau Claire students motivate runners in Eau Claire Marathon

  • New Science and Health Sciences Building passes first step in approval process

    News

    Hundreds of community members gather to clean downtown Eau Claire

The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
New Science and Health Sciences Building passes first step in approval process